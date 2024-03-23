Shake Shack (NYSE:SHAK) Shares Gap Down to $109.22

Shake Shack Inc. (NYSE:SHAK – Get Free Report) gapped down prior to trading on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $109.22, but opened at $104.33. Shake Shack shares last traded at $106.38, with a volume of 221,758 shares trading hands.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on Shake Shack from $65.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Monday, March 4th. Oppenheimer raised their target price on Shake Shack from $108.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday. BTIG Research raised their target price on Shake Shack from $110.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 14th. Wedbush reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $80.00 target price on shares of Shake Shack in a research report on Wednesday, February 14th. Finally, HSBC initiated coverage on Shake Shack in a research note on Wednesday, December 20th. They set a “hold” rating and a $74.00 price target for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $86.22.

The company has a quick ratio of 2.01, a current ratio of 2.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $89.31 and a 200 day moving average price of $71.74. The stock has a market cap of $4.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 237.54, a P/E/G ratio of 4.09 and a beta of 1.81.

Shake Shack (NYSE:SHAK – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 15th. The company reported $0.02 earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $286.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $280.45 million. Shake Shack had a return on equity of 3.67% and a net margin of 1.82%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.06) EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Shake Shack Inc. will post 0.71 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Daniel Harris Meyer sold 40,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $106.34, for a total transaction of $4,253,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 480,437 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $51,089,670.58. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Shake Shack news, Director Jeffrey Flug sold 304 shares of Shake Shack stock in a transaction on Monday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $108.05, for a total transaction of $32,847.20. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 4,058 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $438,466.90. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Daniel Harris Meyer sold 40,000 shares of Shake Shack stock in a transaction on Friday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $106.34, for a total value of $4,253,600.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 480,437 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $51,089,670.58. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 101,379 shares of company stock valued at $10,228,398 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 10.06% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its stake in Shake Shack by 0.9% during the 2nd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 15,282 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,188,000 after buying an additional 141 shares during the last quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. grew its stake in Shake Shack by 1.4% during the 4th quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 10,915 shares of the company’s stock valued at $809,000 after purchasing an additional 148 shares during the last quarter. QRG Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in Shake Shack by 4.5% during the 4th quarter. QRG Capital Management Inc. now owns 3,711 shares of the company’s stock valued at $275,000 after purchasing an additional 161 shares during the last quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. grew its stake in Shake Shack by 5.5% during the 2nd quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 3,121 shares of the company’s stock valued at $243,000 after purchasing an additional 162 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cim Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in Shake Shack by 3.6% during the 1st quarter. Cim Investment Management Inc. now owns 5,677 shares of the company’s stock valued at $315,000 after purchasing an additional 195 shares during the last quarter. 91.70% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shake Shack Inc owns, operates, and licenses Shake Shack restaurants (Shacks) in the United States and internationally. Its Shacks offers hamburgers, chicken, hot dogs, crinkle cut fries, shakes, frozen custard, beer, wine, and other products. The company was founded in 2001 and is headquartered in New York, New York.

