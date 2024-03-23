Shell plc (NYSE:SHEL) Shares Purchased by Cedar Brook Financial Partners LLC

Cedar Brook Financial Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of Shell plc (NYSE:SHEL – Free Report) by 35.6% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 5,366 shares of the energy company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,408 shares during the period. Cedar Brook Financial Partners LLC’s holdings in Shell were worth $339,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Shell by 37.3% in the 2nd quarter. Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC now owns 1,475,988 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $89,120,000 after acquiring an additional 401,115 shares during the period. FMR LLC increased its holdings in shares of Shell by 29.1% in the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 29,087,703 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $1,872,666,000 after acquiring an additional 6,554,340 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC increased its holdings in shares of Shell by 11.0% in the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 633,287 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $40,771,000 after acquiring an additional 62,792 shares during the period. Synovus Financial Corp grew its position in Shell by 16.2% in the 3rd quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 71,350 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $4,594,000 after buying an additional 9,924 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rathbones Group PLC grew its position in Shell by 186.9% in the 3rd quarter. Rathbones Group PLC now owns 47,909 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $3,060,000 after buying an additional 31,209 shares in the last quarter. 9.23% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Shell alerts:

Shell Stock Performance

Shell stock opened at $66.92 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $63.69 and its 200-day simple moving average is $64.73. The company has a market cap of $218.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.82, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.03 and a beta of 0.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 1.40 and a quick ratio of 1.13. Shell plc has a fifty-two week low of $53.74 and a fifty-two week high of $68.74.

Shell Announces Dividend

Shell ( NYSE:SHEL Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 1st. The energy company reported $2.22 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.94 by $0.28. The business had revenue of $80.13 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $89.59 billion. Shell had a net margin of 5.99% and a return on equity of 14.69%. During the same period last year, the firm posted $2.76 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Shell plc will post 8.25 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 25th. Investors of record on Friday, February 16th will be issued a dividend of $0.662 per share. This represents a $2.65 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.96%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 15th. Shell’s dividend payout ratio is currently 48.59%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on SHEL shares. BNP Paribas lowered shares of Shell from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 13th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Shell from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Monday, January 29th.

Get Our Latest Stock Report on SHEL

About Shell

(Free Report)

Shell plc operates as an energy and petrochemical company Europe, Asia, Oceania, Africa, the United States, and Rest of the Americas. The company operates through Integrated Gas, Upstream, Marketing, Chemicals and Products, and Renewables and Energy Solutions segments. It explores for and extracts crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids; markets and transports oil and gas; produces gas-to-liquids fuels and other products; and operates upstream and midstream infrastructure necessary to deliver gas to market.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SHEL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Shell plc (NYSE:SHEL – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Shell Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Shell and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.