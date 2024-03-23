Smith Douglas Homes (NYSE:SDHC) Given New $30.00 Price Target at Wells Fargo & Company

Smith Douglas Homes (NYSE:SDHC – Free Report) had its price target boosted by Wells Fargo & Company from $25.00 to $30.00 in a research report sent to investors on Friday, Benzinga reports. They currently have an equal weight rating on the stock.

Several other analysts also recently commented on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a sector perform rating and issued a $26.00 price objective on shares of Smith Douglas Homes in a report on Thursday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on shares of Smith Douglas Homes in a research note on Monday, February 5th. They issued an overweight rating and a $31.50 target price for the company. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on shares of Smith Douglas Homes in a research note on Monday, February 5th. They issued a peer perform rating for the company. Wedbush reiterated a neutral rating and issued a $23.00 target price on shares of Smith Douglas Homes in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Bank of America initiated coverage on shares of Smith Douglas Homes in a research note on Monday, February 5th. They issued a neutral rating and a $28.00 target price for the company. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Smith Douglas Homes presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $27.70.

NYSE:SDHC opened at $30.75 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $27.93. Smith Douglas Homes has a twelve month low of $23.26 and a twelve month high of $32.82.

In related news, insider Brett Allen Steele acquired 5,000 shares of Smith Douglas Homes stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 16th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $21.00 per share, for a total transaction of $105,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 5,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $105,000. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Smith Douglas Homes Corp. engages in the design, construction, and sale of single-family homes in the southeastern United States. The company operates in metropolitan Atlanta, Birmingham, Charlotte, Huntsville, Nashville, Raleigh-Durham, and Houston. It also provides closing, escrow, and title insurance services.

