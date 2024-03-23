Snap Inc. (NYSE:SNAP) Shares Sold by Gulf International Bank UK Ltd

Gulf International Bank UK Ltd cut its holdings in shares of Snap Inc. (NYSE:SNAP – Free Report) by 9.2% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 84,277 shares of the company’s stock after selling 8,556 shares during the period. Gulf International Bank UK Ltd’s holdings in Snap were worth $1,426,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. grew its position in shares of Snap by 7.4% during the 2nd quarter. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. now owns 13,440 shares of the company’s stock valued at $176,000 after acquiring an additional 930 shares during the period. Impax Asset Management Group plc boosted its holdings in Snap by 4.5% in the 3rd quarter. Impax Asset Management Group plc now owns 23,434 shares of the company’s stock worth $209,000 after buying an additional 1,017 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Snap by 7.1% in the 3rd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 15,373 shares of the company’s stock worth $137,000 after buying an additional 1,025 shares during the last quarter. Fund Management at Engine No. 1 LLC boosted its holdings in Snap by 8.8% in the 2nd quarter. Fund Management at Engine No. 1 LLC now owns 12,966 shares of the company’s stock worth $154,000 after buying an additional 1,052 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ethic Inc. boosted its holdings in Snap by 13.5% in the 1st quarter. Ethic Inc. now owns 9,184 shares of the company’s stock worth $331,000 after buying an additional 1,089 shares during the last quarter. 44.37% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on SNAP shares. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price objective on Snap from $15.00 to $13.50 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 8th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on shares of Snap from $22.00 to $16.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 7th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on shares of Snap from $17.00 to $13.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 7th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on shares of Snap from $10.00 to $14.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 9th. Finally, Piper Sandler raised their target price on shares of Snap from $12.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 17th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Snap has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $13.70.

In other Snap news, CFO Derek Andersen sold 96,953 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.99, for a total value of $1,065,513.47. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 2,534,689 shares in the company, valued at $27,856,232.11. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, General Counsel Michael J. O’sullivan sold 59,641 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.00, for a total value of $656,051.00. Following the completion of the sale, the general counsel now directly owns 1,267,193 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,939,123. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CFO Derek Andersen sold 96,953 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.99, for a total transaction of $1,065,513.47. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 2,534,689 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $27,856,232.11. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 452,462 shares of company stock worth $5,078,538. Corporate insiders own 22.68% of the company’s stock.

Shares of SNAP stock opened at $11.43 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 4.39, a quick ratio of 4.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.55. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $13.00 and a 200 day moving average price of $12.44. Snap Inc. has a 12 month low of $7.86 and a 12 month high of $17.90.

Snap (NYSE:SNAP – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 6th. The company reported ($0.12) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.16) by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $1.36 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.39 billion. Snap had a negative net margin of 28.71% and a negative return on equity of 47.47%. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Snap Inc. will post -0.58 earnings per share for the current year.

Snap Inc operates as a technology company in North America, Europe, and internationally. The company offers Snapchat, a visual messaging application with various tabs, such as camera, visual messaging, snap map, stories, and spotlight that enable people to communicate visually through short videos and images.

