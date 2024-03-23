Southern Copper (NYSE:SCCO) Raised to Buy at Jefferies Financial Group

Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of Southern Copper (NYSE:SCCO – Free Report) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report released on Friday, Marketbeat.com reports. Jefferies Financial Group currently has $130.00 price objective on the basic materials company’s stock, up from their previous price objective of $91.00.

SCCO has been the subject of a number of other research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on shares of Southern Copper from $63.50 to $61.00 and set an underweight rating for the company in a research report on Thursday. StockNews.com lowered shares of Southern Copper from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Monday, February 5th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered shares of Southern Copper from an equal weight rating to an underweight rating and cut their price objective for the company from $83.00 to $68.00 in a research report on Monday, November 27th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Southern Copper currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $76.83.

Get Southern Copper alerts:

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on Southern Copper

Southern Copper Stock Performance

NYSE SCCO opened at $104.36 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 2.46 and a current ratio of 3.19. The company has a market capitalization of $80.68 billion, a PE ratio of 33.24 and a beta of 1.27. Southern Copper has a 52-week low of $64.66 and a 52-week high of $105.26. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $84.61 and a 200 day simple moving average of $79.39.

Southern Copper (NYSE:SCCO – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Friday, February 2nd. The basic materials company reported $0.58 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.73 by ($0.15). The business had revenue of $2.30 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.37 billion. Southern Copper had a return on equity of 30.85% and a net margin of 24.51%. On average, research analysts predict that Southern Copper will post 3.5 EPS for the current year.

Southern Copper Cuts Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 29th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 13th were given a dividend of $0.80 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, February 12th. This represents a $3.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.07%. Southern Copper’s payout ratio is presently 101.91%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Southern Copper

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. AQR Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Southern Copper by 7.0% during the third quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 80,682 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $6,075,000 after purchasing an additional 5,296 shares during the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. raised its stake in shares of Southern Copper by 17.5% during the third quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 687,501 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $51,854,000 after acquiring an additional 102,286 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC raised its stake in shares of Southern Copper by 22.1% during the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 89,468 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $6,736,000 after acquiring an additional 16,168 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Southern Copper during the fourth quarter worth approximately $1,786,000. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP raised its stake in shares of Southern Copper by 178.3% during the second quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 563,758 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $40,444,000 after acquiring an additional 361,208 shares in the last quarter. 7.40% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Southern Copper

(Get Free Report)

Southern Copper Corporation engages in mining, exploring, smelting, and refining copper and other minerals in Peru, Mexico, Argentina, Ecuador, and Chile. The company is involved in the mining, milling, and flotation of copper ore to produce copper and molybdenum concentrates; smelting of copper concentrates to produce blister and anode copper; refining of anode copper to produce copper cathodes; production of molybdenum concentrate and sulfuric acid; production of refined silver, gold, and other materials; and mining and processing of zinc, copper, molybdenum, silver, gold, and lead.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Southern Copper Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Southern Copper and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.