SouthState Co. (NASDAQ:SSB) Insider Daniel E. Bockhorst Sells 3,000 Shares

SouthState Co. (NASDAQ:SSB – Get Free Report) insider Daniel E. Bockhorst sold 3,000 shares of SouthState stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.00, for a total value of $243,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 35,828 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,902,068. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.
SouthState Stock Performance
Shares of SSB opened at $81.42 on Friday. SouthState Co. has a 1 year low of $59.51 and a 1 year high of $87.77. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.21 billion, a PE ratio of 12.60 and a beta of 0.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 0.89. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $82.31 and a 200-day simple moving average of $76.85.
SouthState (NASDAQ:SSB – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 25th. The bank reported $1.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.54 by $0.13. SouthState had a net margin of 22.15% and a return on equity of 9.85%. The company had revenue of $419.72 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $419.08 million. On average, analysts predict that SouthState Co. will post 6.64 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
SouthState Dividend Announcement
Institutional Trading of SouthState
Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its stake in SouthState by 544.0% during the fourth quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 322 shares of the bank’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 272 shares during the last quarter. Covestor Ltd boosted its holdings in shares of SouthState by 324.0% in the 2nd quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 424 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 324 shares in the last quarter. TFO Wealth Partners LLC grew its position in shares of SouthState by 13,400.0% in the 4th quarter. TFO Wealth Partners LLC now owns 405 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 402 shares during the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. raised its stake in SouthState by 37.4% during the 4th quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 591 shares of the bank’s stock worth $45,000 after acquiring an additional 161 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ensign Peak Advisors Inc purchased a new stake in SouthState in the first quarter valued at $54,000. 88.47% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
SSB has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Raymond James cut shares of SouthState from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 5th. Truist Financial lifted their target price on shares of SouthState from $72.00 to $93.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, December 15th. UBS Group raised their price target on SouthState from $88.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, January 29th. DA Davidson reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $102.00 price objective (up previously from $96.00) on shares of SouthState in a report on Monday, January 29th. Finally, Stephens assumed coverage on SouthState in a report on Tuesday, December 19th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $78.00 target price for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, SouthState currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $88.83.
Check Out Our Latest Research Report on SSB
About SouthState
SouthState Corporation operates as the bank holding company for SouthState Bank, National Association that provides a range of banking services and products to individuals and companies. It offers checking accounts, savings deposits, interest-bearing transaction accounts, certificates of deposits, money market accounts, and other time deposits.
Recommended Stories
- Five stocks we like better than SouthState
- Ride Out The Recession With These Dividend Kings
- KB Home: Building on Strong Foundations During Volatile Times
- How to Invest in Insurance Companies: A Guide
- Nike Stock and the 30% Rally That’s Expected
- 5 discounted opportunities for dividend growth investors
- Headwinds for Darden Restaurants are an Opportunity For Investors
Receive News & Ratings for SouthState Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SouthState and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.