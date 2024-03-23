SouthState Co. (NASDAQ:SSB) Insider Daniel E. Bockhorst Sells 3,000 Shares

SouthState Co. (NASDAQ:SSB – Get Free Report) insider Daniel E. Bockhorst sold 3,000 shares of SouthState stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.00, for a total value of $243,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 35,828 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,902,068. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

SouthState Stock Performance

Shares of SSB opened at $81.42 on Friday. SouthState Co. has a 1 year low of $59.51 and a 1 year high of $87.77. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.21 billion, a PE ratio of 12.60 and a beta of 0.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 0.89. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $82.31 and a 200-day simple moving average of $76.85.

SouthState (NASDAQ:SSB – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 25th. The bank reported $1.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.54 by $0.13. SouthState had a net margin of 22.15% and a return on equity of 9.85%. The company had revenue of $419.72 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $419.08 million. On average, analysts predict that SouthState Co. will post 6.64 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

SouthState Dividend Announcement

Institutional Trading of SouthState

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 16th. Investors of record on Friday, February 9th were paid a dividend of $0.52 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 8th. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.55%. SouthState’s payout ratio is currently 32.20%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its stake in SouthState by 544.0% during the fourth quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 322 shares of the bank’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 272 shares during the last quarter. Covestor Ltd boosted its holdings in shares of SouthState by 324.0% in the 2nd quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 424 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 324 shares in the last quarter. TFO Wealth Partners LLC grew its position in shares of SouthState by 13,400.0% in the 4th quarter. TFO Wealth Partners LLC now owns 405 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 402 shares during the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. raised its stake in SouthState by 37.4% during the 4th quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 591 shares of the bank’s stock worth $45,000 after acquiring an additional 161 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ensign Peak Advisors Inc purchased a new stake in SouthState in the first quarter valued at $54,000. 88.47% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

SSB has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Raymond James cut shares of SouthState from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 5th. Truist Financial lifted their target price on shares of SouthState from $72.00 to $93.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, December 15th. UBS Group raised their price target on SouthState from $88.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, January 29th. DA Davidson reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $102.00 price objective (up previously from $96.00) on shares of SouthState in a report on Monday, January 29th. Finally, Stephens assumed coverage on SouthState in a report on Tuesday, December 19th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $78.00 target price for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, SouthState currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $88.83.

About SouthState

SouthState Corporation operates as the bank holding company for SouthState Bank, National Association that provides a range of banking services and products to individuals and companies. It offers checking accounts, savings deposits, interest-bearing transaction accounts, certificates of deposits, money market accounts, and other time deposits.

