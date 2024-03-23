SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust (NYSEARCA:GLDM) Sets New 1-Year High at $43.67

SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust (NYSEARCA:GLDM – Get Free Report)’s stock price hit a new 52-week high during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $43.67 and last traded at $43.61, with a volume of 417762 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $43.28.

SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust Trading Down 0.8 %

The firm has a fifty day moving average of $40.99 and a 200 day moving average of $39.76.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. VitalStone Financial LLC raised its stake in shares of SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust by 611.1% in the 3rd quarter. VitalStone Financial LLC now owns 640 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 550 shares in the last quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust acquired a new position in shares of SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust during the 3rd quarter valued at about $30,000. Headlands Technologies LLC bought a new stake in SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Fortitude Family Office LLC bought a new stake in shares of SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust in the 4th quarter worth approximately $40,000. Finally, Citigroup Inc. lifted its position in shares of SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust by 1,201.0% in the 3rd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 1,353 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,000 after acquiring an additional 1,249 shares during the period.

SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust Company Profile

The SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust (GLDM) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the LBMA Gold Price index. The fund tracks the gold spot price, less expenses and liabilities, using gold bars held in London vaults. GLDM was launched on Jun 25, 2018 and is issued by State Street.

