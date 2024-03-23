SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD) Sets New 52-Week High at $203.92

SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week high during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $203.92 and last traded at $203.69, with a volume of 875872 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $202.18.

SPDR Gold Shares Stock Performance

The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $191.24 and its 200 day simple moving average is $185.65.

Get SPDR Gold Shares alerts:

Institutional Trading of SPDR Gold Shares

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in GLD. Compass Ion Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of SPDR Gold Shares by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. Compass Ion Advisors LLC now owns 8,313 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,589,000 after purchasing an additional 54 shares during the period. Pensionmark Financial Group LLC boosted its holdings in SPDR Gold Shares by 1.1% during the 1st quarter. Pensionmark Financial Group LLC now owns 5,029 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $921,000 after acquiring an additional 55 shares during the period. Capital Market Strategies LLC boosted its holdings in SPDR Gold Shares by 4.6% during the 4th quarter. Capital Market Strategies LLC now owns 1,247 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $238,000 after acquiring an additional 55 shares during the period. JB Capital LLC boosted its holdings in SPDR Gold Shares by 2.4% during the 4th quarter. JB Capital LLC now owns 2,379 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $455,000 after acquiring an additional 55 shares during the period. Finally, IAG Wealth Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of SPDR Gold Shares by 9.5% in the 3rd quarter. IAG Wealth Partners LLC now owns 648 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $111,000 after buying an additional 56 shares during the period. 40.99% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About SPDR Gold Shares

SPDR Gold Trust (the Trust) is an investment trust. The investment objective of the Trust is for the Shares to reflect the performance of the price of gold bullion, less the Trust’s expenses. The Trust’s business activity is the investment of gold. The Trust creates and redeems Shares from time to time, but in one or more Baskets (a Basket equals a block of 100,000 Shares).

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR Gold Shares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR Gold Shares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.