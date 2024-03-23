SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:SPEM) Reaches New 12-Month High at $36.47

SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:SPEM – Get Free Report) shares reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $36.47 and last traded at $36.43, with a volume of 118732 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $36.27.

SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF Stock Down 0.6 %

The firm has a market cap of $7.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.59 and a beta of 0.68. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $35.18 and a 200 day moving average price of $34.48.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of SPEM. Anchor Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $28,000. American National Bank boosted its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF by 179.0% during the 4th quarter. American National Bank now owns 809 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 519 shares during the period. Sanctuary Wealth Management L.L.C. purchased a new position in shares of SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $30,000. Finally, Frazier Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF in the fourth quarter worth $32,000.

About SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF

The SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF (SPEM) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P Emerging Markets BMI index. The fund tracks an index of emerging markets companies weighted by market cap. SPEM was launched on Mar 19, 2007 and is managed by State Street.

