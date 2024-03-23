SPDR Portfolio S&P 400 Mid Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SPMD) Reaches New 12-Month High at $52.65

Shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 400 Mid Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SPMD – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week high on Thursday . The company traded as high as $52.65 and last traded at $52.64, with a volume of 112059 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $52.19.

SPDR Portfolio S&P 400 Mid Cap ETF Price Performance

The firm has a market cap of $7.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.00 and a beta of 1.13. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $49.79 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $46.64.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Ameriprise Financial Inc. increased its position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 400 Mid Cap ETF by 5.8% during the third quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 601,007 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,310,000 after acquiring an additional 32,984 shares during the last quarter. Pinkerton Retirement Specialists LLC bought a new position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 400 Mid Cap ETF during the third quarter valued at $23,844,000. First International Bank & Trust grew its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 400 Mid Cap ETF by 5.3% in the fourth quarter. First International Bank & Trust now owns 462,271 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,522,000 after purchasing an additional 23,470 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 400 Mid Cap ETF by 14,693.0% in the third quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 333,287 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,852,000 after purchasing an additional 331,034 shares during the last quarter. Finally, IHT Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 400 Mid Cap ETF by 1.1% in the second quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC now owns 320,350 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,701,000 after purchasing an additional 3,387 shares during the last quarter.

SPDR Portfolio S&P 400 Mid Cap ETF Company Profile

The SPDR Portfolio S&P 400 Mid Cap ETF (SPMD) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P Mid Cap 400 index. The fund tracks a market cap-weighted index of mid-cap US companies selected by the S&P Committee. SPMD was launched on Nov 8, 2005 and is managed by State Street.

Featured Articles

