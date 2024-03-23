SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:MDYV) Hits New 1-Year High at $74.80

SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:MDYV – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week high during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $74.80 and last traded at $74.79, with a volume of 10162 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $74.07.

SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Value ETF Stock Down 1.0 %

The business’s fifty day moving average is $72.25 and its 200-day moving average is $68.74. The company has a market cap of $2.43 billion, a PE ratio of 10.10 and a beta of 1.17.

Get SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Value ETF alerts:

Institutional Investors Weigh In On SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Value ETF

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Value ETF by 8.9% during the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 410,828 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,639,000 after purchasing an additional 33,741 shares in the last quarter. Modera Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Value ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $655,000. WCG Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Value ETF by 7.0% in the third quarter. WCG Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 160,728 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,572,000 after purchasing an additional 10,556 shares during the period. Michael S. Ryan Inc. increased its stake in shares of SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Value ETF by 0.8% in the third quarter. Michael S. Ryan Inc. now owns 163,254 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,970,000 after purchasing an additional 1,249 shares in the last quarter. Finally, ProVise Management Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Value ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $210,000.

SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Value ETF Company Profile

SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Value ETF seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P Mid Cap 400 Value Index. The S&P MidCap 400 Value Index measures the performance of the mid-capitalization value sector in the United States equity market. The Index consists of those stocks in the S&P MidCap 400 Index exhibiting the strongest value characteristics based on book value to price ratio; earnings to price ratio, and sales to price ratio.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.