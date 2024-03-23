SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:MDY) Hits New 12-Month High at $548.93

SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:MDY – Get Free Report)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $548.93 and last traded at $548.69, with a volume of 64125 shares. The stock had previously closed at $544.00.

SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust Stock Performance

The stock has a 50 day moving average of $517.61 and a 200-day moving average of $485.62. The company has a market cap of $21.95 billion, a PE ratio of 11.00 and a beta of 1.12.

Get SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust alerts:

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. West Branch Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust in the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. increased its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust by 111.1% in the fourth quarter. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. now owns 57 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 30 shares during the period. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust by 242.1% in the second quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 65 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 46 shares during the period. Authentikos Wealth Advisory LLC acquired a new position in shares of SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust in the third quarter valued at about $32,000. Finally, Bruce G. Allen Investments LLC acquired a new stake in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust during the fourth quarter worth about $44,000.

SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust Company Profile

SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF is an exchange traded fund. SPDR MidCap 400 Trust focuses to correspond to the price and yield performance of the S&P MidCap 400 Index. The S&P MidCap 400 covers over 7% of the United States equities market, and is part of a series of S&P the United States indices. The index also includes companies, which should have four consecutive quarters of positive as-reported earnings, excluding discontinued operations and extraordinary items.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.