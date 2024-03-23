SPDR S&P Retail ETF (NYSEARCA:XRT) Sets New 1-Year High at $77.67

SPDR S&P Retail ETF (NYSEARCA:XRT – Get Free Report)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $77.67 and last traded at $77.63, with a volume of 653755 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $77.33.

SPDR S&P Retail ETF Price Performance

The company has a 50 day moving average of $73.06 and a two-hundred day moving average of $67.08. The company has a market capitalization of $517.44 million, a PE ratio of 8.88 and a beta of 1.31.

Institutional Trading of SPDR S&P Retail ETF

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. FMR LLC raised its holdings in SPDR S&P Retail ETF by 42.3% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 565 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 168 shares during the period. Private Wealth Management Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of SPDR S&P Retail ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $37,000. Comerica Bank acquired a new stake in SPDR S&P Retail ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $55,000. VitalStone Financial LLC purchased a new stake in SPDR S&P Retail ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $57,000. Finally, Private Trust Co. NA purchased a new position in SPDR S&P Retail ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $59,000.

About SPDR S&P Retail ETF

SPDR S&P Retail ETF (the Fund) seeks to replicate as closely as possible the performance of the S&P Retail Select Industry Index (the Index). The Index is an equal weighted market cap index. The Index represents the retail sub-industry portion of the S&P Total Market Index. The Fund invests in industries, such as apparel retail, automotive retail, food retail, department stores, Internet retail, general merchandise stores, drug retail, and hypermarkets and super centers.

