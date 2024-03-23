Steel Dynamics (NASDAQ:STLD) Reaches New 12-Month High at $143.80

Steel Dynamics, Inc. (NASDAQ:STLD – Get Free Report) shares hit a new 52-week high on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $143.80 and last traded at $142.31, with a volume of 39757 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $142.72.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

STLD has been the topic of several research reports. Citigroup raised their target price on shares of Steel Dynamics from $130.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 13th. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on shares of Steel Dynamics from $110.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, March 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of Steel Dynamics from $95.00 to $98.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 12th. Finally, UBS Group dropped their target price on shares of Steel Dynamics from $120.00 to $119.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 24th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $118.13.

Steel Dynamics Stock Up 0.1 %

The company’s 50 day moving average price is $125.63 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $115.54. The firm has a market cap of $22.78 billion, a PE ratio of 9.87 and a beta of 1.41. The company has a current ratio of 2.91, a quick ratio of 1.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30.

Steel Dynamics (NASDAQ:STLD – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 23rd. The basic materials company reported $2.61 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.63 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $4.23 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.22 billion. Steel Dynamics had a return on equity of 29.49% and a net margin of 13.04%. The company’s revenue was down 12.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $4.37 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that Steel Dynamics, Inc. will post 11.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Steel Dynamics Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Sunday, April 14th. Investors of record on Sunday, March 31st will be paid a dividend of $0.46 per share. This is a boost from Steel Dynamics’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.43. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 27th. This represents a $1.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.28%. Steel Dynamics’s payout ratio is 11.65%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its holdings in Steel Dynamics by 12.8% in the 4th quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 16,872 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,993,000 after acquiring an additional 1,917 shares during the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Steel Dynamics by 6.1% in the 4th quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 60,833 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $7,184,000 after buying an additional 3,494 shares during the last quarter. Integrated Advisors Network LLC purchased a new position in shares of Steel Dynamics during the 4th quarter worth about $447,000. Sierra Summit Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Steel Dynamics during the 4th quarter worth about $227,000. Finally, V Square Quantitative Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Steel Dynamics by 23.6% during the 4th quarter. V Square Quantitative Management LLC now owns 3,677 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $434,000 after purchasing an additional 702 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.32% of the company’s stock.

Steel Dynamics Company Profile

Steel Dynamics, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a steel producer and metal recycler in the United States. The Steel Operations segment offers hot rolled, cold rolled, and coated steel products; parallel flange beams and channel sections, flat bars, large unequal leg angles, and reinforcing steel bars, as well as standard strength carbon, intermediate alloy hardness, and premium grade rail products; engineered special-bar-quality products, merchant-bar-quality products, and other engineered round steel bars; channels, angles, flats, merchant rounds, and reinforcing steel bars; and specialty shapes and light structural steel products.

