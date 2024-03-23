Stem (NYSE:STEM) Receives Neutral Rating from The Goldman Sachs Group

The Goldman Sachs Group reissued their neutral rating on shares of Stem (NYSE:STEM – Free Report) in a research note published on Friday, MarketBeat Ratings reports. The Goldman Sachs Group currently has a $2.50 price objective on the stock, down from their previous price objective of $5.50.

STEM has been the subject of several other research reports. Piper Sandler lowered their price target on shares of Stem from $4.00 to $3.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 29th. Susquehanna lowered their target price on shares of Stem from $5.50 to $4.00 and set a positive rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 29th. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of Stem from $7.00 to $4.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a research note on Friday, December 8th. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price objective on Stem from $4.00 to $3.25 and set a market perform rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 29th. Finally, TD Cowen lowered their price objective on Stem from $7.00 to $5.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $6.39.

STEM stock opened at $1.99 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $2.74 and a 200-day moving average price of $3.37. Stem has a 52-week low of $1.73 and a 52-week high of $7.78. The company has a quick ratio of 1.78, a current ratio of 1.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23.

Stem (NYSE:STEM – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 28th. The company reported ($0.21) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.12) by ($0.09). The company had revenue of $167.42 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $254.23 million. Stem had a negative return on equity of 27.71% and a negative net margin of 30.42%. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Stem will post -0.48 EPS for the current year.

In related news, insider Saul R. Laureles sold 10,959 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.17, for a total transaction of $34,740.03. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 80,003 shares in the company, valued at $253,609.51. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other Stem news, insider Saul R. Laureles sold 10,959 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.17, for a total value of $34,740.03. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 80,003 shares in the company, valued at $253,609.51. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CAO Rahul Shukla sold 19,899 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2.19, for a total value of $43,578.81. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 21,332 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $46,717.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have acquired 130,418 shares of company stock valued at $238,045 and have sold 524,467 shares valued at $1,215,826. Insiders own 9.12% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its holdings in Stem by 3.4% during the 2nd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 21,593 shares of the company’s stock valued at $155,000 after acquiring an additional 719 shares during the period. California State Teachers Retirement System lifted its holdings in Stem by 2.5% during the 1st quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 92,032 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,013,000 after purchasing an additional 2,277 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its stake in Stem by 11.4% in the 2nd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 27,874 shares of the company’s stock worth $159,000 after purchasing an additional 2,852 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its holdings in Stem by 5.5% during the 4th quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 57,884 shares of the company’s stock valued at $517,000 after buying an additional 3,031 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of Stem by 9.3% during the first quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 40,946 shares of the company’s stock valued at $451,000 after buying an additional 3,477 shares during the period. 64.45% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Stem, Inc operates as a digitally connected, intelligent, and renewable energy storage network provider worldwide. The company offers energy storage hardware sourced from original equipment manufacturers (OEMs); edge hardware to aid in the collection of site data and real-time operation and control of the site and other optional equipment; and Athena, a software platform, which offers battery hardware and software-enabled services to operate the energy storage systems.

