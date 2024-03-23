Steve Stein Sells 5,000 Shares of Black Diamond Group Limited (TSE:BDI) Stock

Black Diamond Group Limited (TSE:BDI – Get Free Report) Director Steve Stein sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$8.84, for a total transaction of C$44,200.00.

Steve Stein also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, March 4th, Steve Stein sold 500 shares of Black Diamond Group stock. The shares were sold at an average price of C$9.28, for a total transaction of C$4,640.00.

Shares of BDI stock opened at C$8.76 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of C$527.44 million, a PE ratio of 17.88 and a beta of 1.73. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of C$9.04 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$8.01. The company has a current ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 72.03. Black Diamond Group Limited has a twelve month low of C$5.35 and a twelve month high of C$9.92.

Black Diamond Group last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 29th. The company reported C$0.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of C$0.10 by C$0.03. The firm had revenue of C$103.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of C$89.70 million. Black Diamond Group had a net margin of 7.72% and a return on equity of 11.11%. Equities research analysts anticipate that Black Diamond Group Limited will post 0.4650565 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 15th. Investors of record on Sunday, March 31st will be issued a $0.03 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 27th. This represents a $0.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.37%. Black Diamond Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 24.49%.

Several research firms have issued reports on BDI. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on shares of Black Diamond Group from C$11.00 to C$12.00 in a research note on Friday, March 1st. Acumen Capital boosted their price objective on shares of Black Diamond Group from C$12.00 to C$12.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, March 4th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group boosted their price objective on shares of Black Diamond Group from C$9.50 to C$11.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, March 4th.

Black Diamond Group Limited rents and sells modular space and workforce accommodation solutions. It operates through two segments, Modular Space Solutions and Workforce Solutions. The Modular Space Solutions segment provides modular space rentals to customers in the construction, real estate development, education, manufacturing, health care, financial, government, and defense industries in North America.

