Stifel Financial (NYSE:SF) Price Target Raised to $92.00 at TD Cowen

Stifel Financial (NYSE:SF – Free Report) had its price target raised by TD Cowen from $86.50 to $92.00 in a report published on Friday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

A number of other brokerages have also recently commented on SF. StockNews.com raised shares of Stifel Financial from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, January 25th. UBS Group raised their price objective on shares of Stifel Financial from $74.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Monday, January 29th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Stifel Financial has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $79.25.

Get Stifel Financial alerts:

View Our Latest Stock Report on Stifel Financial

Stifel Financial Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:SF opened at $75.88 on Friday. Stifel Financial has a twelve month low of $54.57 and a twelve month high of $77.98. The company’s 50 day moving average is $74.39 and its 200 day moving average is $66.97. The company has a current ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. The company has a market cap of $7.80 billion, a PE ratio of 17.73 and a beta of 1.18.

Stifel Financial (NYSE:SF – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 24th. The financial services provider reported $1.50 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.31 by $0.19. Stifel Financial had a net margin of 11.60% and a return on equity of 12.32%. The company had revenue of $1.15 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.09 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.58 EPS. Stifel Financial’s quarterly revenue was up 2.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Stifel Financial will post 6.94 EPS for the current year.

Stifel Financial Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 15th. Investors of record on Friday, March 1st were paid a $0.42 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 29th. This represents a $1.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.21%. This is a boost from Stifel Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.36. Stifel Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 39.25%.

Insider Activity at Stifel Financial

In related news, insider Victor Nesi sold 36,000 shares of Stifel Financial stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.37, for a total value of $2,713,320.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 54,732 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,125,150.84. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Stifel Financial news, SVP Thomas B. Michaud sold 25,421 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.26, for a total value of $1,887,763.46. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 90,055 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,687,484.30. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Victor Nesi sold 36,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.37, for a total value of $2,713,320.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 54,732 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,125,150.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 3.52% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of SF. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Stifel Financial by 113,703.2% during the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 10,654,257 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $621,889,000 after acquiring an additional 10,644,895 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley grew its position in shares of Stifel Financial by 422.3% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,120,148 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $182,123,000 after buying an additional 2,522,805 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC grew its position in shares of Stifel Financial by 187.4% during the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,220,791 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $136,445,000 after buying an additional 1,448,068 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Stifel Financial during the fourth quarter worth about $84,369,000. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Stifel Financial by 77.9% during the third quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,183,721 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $72,728,000 after buying an additional 518,163 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.60% of the company’s stock.

Stifel Financial Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Stifel Financial Corp., a financial services and bank holding company, provides retail and institutional wealth management, and investment banking services to individual investors, corporations, municipalities, and institutions in the United States and internationally. It operates in three segments: Global Wealth Management, Institutional Group, and Other.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Stifel Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Stifel Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.