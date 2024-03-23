Stifel Nicolaus Trims Marathon Oil (NYSE:MRO) Target Price to $36.00

Marathon Oil (NYSE:MRO – Free Report) had its target price trimmed by Stifel Nicolaus from $39.00 to $36.00 in a research note published on Friday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the oil and gas producer’s stock.

Several other brokerages have also recently weighed in on MRO. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an equal weight rating and issued a $25.00 target price (down previously from $27.00) on shares of Marathon Oil in a report on Monday, December 11th. Argus raised shares of Marathon Oil from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $31.00 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 14th. Piper Sandler reduced their target price on shares of Marathon Oil from $34.00 to $32.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 24th. Truist Financial reduced their target price on shares of Marathon Oil from $38.00 to $35.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 23rd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an outperform rating and issued a $33.00 price target on shares of Marathon Oil in a research note on Tuesday, March 5th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Marathon Oil has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $31.32.

NYSE MRO opened at $27.10 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $23.87 and its two-hundred day moving average is $25.09. Marathon Oil has a 12 month low of $21.41 and a 12 month high of $29.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 0.40 and a quick ratio of 0.35. The stock has a market capitalization of $15.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.59 and a beta of 2.21.

Marathon Oil (NYSE:MRO – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 22nd. The oil and gas producer reported $0.69 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.62 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $1.69 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.66 billion. Marathon Oil had a net margin of 23.20% and a return on equity of 14.09%. Marathon Oil’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.88 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Marathon Oil will post 2.44 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 11th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 21st were paid a dividend of $0.11 per share. This represents a $0.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.62%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, February 20th. Marathon Oil’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 17.19%.

In related news, CEO Lee M. Tillman sold 80,647 shares of Marathon Oil stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.94, for a total transaction of $2,172,630.18. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 596,330 shares in the company, valued at approximately $16,065,130.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, CEO Lee M. Tillman sold 80,647 shares of Marathon Oil stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.94, for a total transaction of $2,172,630.18. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 596,330 shares in the company, valued at approximately $16,065,130.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Patrick Wagner sold 39,969 shares of Marathon Oil stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.89, for a total value of $1,074,766.41. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 176,923 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,757,459.47. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.42% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Smithfield Trust Co raised its position in shares of Marathon Oil by 367.9% during the 3rd quarter. Smithfield Trust Co now owns 1,020 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 802 shares in the last quarter. NBC Securities Inc. bought a new position in shares of Marathon Oil in the third quarter worth $27,000. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Marathon Oil by 92.6% in the first quarter. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,086 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 522 shares in the last quarter. Indiana Trust & Investment Management CO bought a new position in shares of Marathon Oil in the third quarter worth $29,000. Finally, Fortis Group Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Marathon Oil by 100.0% during the fourth quarter. Fortis Group Advisors LLC now owns 1,236 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 618 shares in the last quarter. 76.62% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Marathon Oil Corporation, an independent exploration and production company, engages in exploration, production, and marketing of crude oil and condensate, natural gas liquids, and natural gas in the United States and internationally. The company also produces and markets products manufactured from natural gas, such as liquefied natural gas and methanol.

