Structure Therapeutics (NASDAQ:GPCR) Shares Gap Up to $38.63

Structure Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:GPCR – Get Free Report) shares gapped up prior to trading on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $38.63, but opened at $41.10. Structure Therapeutics shares last traded at $40.88, with a volume of 104,697 shares trading hands.
Analyst Ratings Changes
Separately, Lifesci Capital reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Structure Therapeutics in a research note on Tuesday, February 27th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $89.17.
Structure Therapeutics Trading Down 2.3 %
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Structure Therapeutics
Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its stake in shares of Structure Therapeutics by 404.0% during the 4th quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 4,372,326 shares of the company’s stock worth $178,216,000 after buying an additional 3,504,747 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Structure Therapeutics by 498.8% during the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 427,735 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,434,000 after buying an additional 356,302 shares during the period. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky acquired a new position in shares of Structure Therapeutics during the 4th quarter worth approximately $475,000. FIL Ltd raised its stake in shares of Structure Therapeutics by 8.1% during the 4th quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 9,304 shares of the company’s stock worth $379,000 after buying an additional 695 shares during the period. Finally, Exome Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Structure Therapeutics during the 4th quarter worth approximately $2,776,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 46.12% of the company’s stock.
Structure Therapeutics Company Profile
Structure Therapeutics Inc, a clinical stage global biopharmaceutical company, develops and delivers novel oral therapeutics to treat a range of chronic diseases with unmet medical needs. The company's lead product candidate is GSBR-1290, an oral and biased small molecule agonist of glucagon-like-peptide-1 receptor, a validated G-protein-coupled receptors (GPCRs) drug target for type-2 diabetes mellitus and obesity.
