Structure Therapeutics (NASDAQ:GPCR) Shares Gap Up to $38.63

Structure Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:GPCR – Get Free Report) shares gapped up prior to trading on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $38.63, but opened at $41.10. Structure Therapeutics shares last traded at $40.88, with a volume of 104,697 shares trading hands.

Separately, Lifesci Capital reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Structure Therapeutics in a research note on Tuesday, February 27th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $89.17.

Structure Therapeutics Trading Down 2.3 %

The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $41.98 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $47.65.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its stake in shares of Structure Therapeutics by 404.0% during the 4th quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 4,372,326 shares of the company’s stock worth $178,216,000 after buying an additional 3,504,747 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Structure Therapeutics by 498.8% during the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 427,735 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,434,000 after buying an additional 356,302 shares during the period. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky acquired a new position in shares of Structure Therapeutics during the 4th quarter worth approximately $475,000. FIL Ltd raised its stake in shares of Structure Therapeutics by 8.1% during the 4th quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 9,304 shares of the company’s stock worth $379,000 after buying an additional 695 shares during the period. Finally, Exome Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Structure Therapeutics during the 4th quarter worth approximately $2,776,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 46.12% of the company’s stock.

Structure Therapeutics Inc, a clinical stage global biopharmaceutical company, develops and delivers novel oral therapeutics to treat a range of chronic diseases with unmet medical needs. The company's lead product candidate is GSBR-1290, an oral and biased small molecule agonist of glucagon-like-peptide-1 receptor, a validated G-protein-coupled receptors (GPCRs) drug target for type-2 diabetes mellitus and obesity.

