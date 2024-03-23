Sun Life Financial (TSE:SLF) Reaches New 1-Year High at $74.83

Sun Life Financial Inc. (TSE:SLF – Get Free Report) (NYSE:SLF) shares hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as C$74.83 and last traded at C$74.66, with a volume of 33019 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at C$74.29.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on shares of Sun Life Financial from C$70.00 to C$80.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 25th. Jefferies Financial Group raised their target price on shares of Sun Life Financial from C$82.00 to C$83.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 6th. Scotiabank raised their target price on shares of Sun Life Financial from C$75.00 to C$76.00 in a research report on Tuesday, February 6th. CIBC raised their target price on shares of Sun Life Financial from C$75.00 to C$77.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 9th. Finally, National Bankshares raised their target price on shares of Sun Life Financial from C$71.00 to C$72.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 23rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of C$76.50.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 78.47, a current ratio of 6.81 and a quick ratio of 84,866.00. The firm has a market cap of C$43.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.03, a P/E/G ratio of 1.25 and a beta of 0.97. The firm’s fifty day moving average is C$71.55 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$68.67.

Sun Life Financial (TSE:SLF – Get Free Report) (NYSE:SLF) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 7th. The financial services provider reported C$1.68 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of C$1.59 by C$0.09. Sun Life Financial had a net margin of 10.26% and a return on equity of 13.98%. The company had revenue of C$18.68 billion during the quarter. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Sun Life Financial Inc. will post 6.8633829 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 28th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 28th will be given a $0.78 dividend. This represents a $3.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.23%. This is a positive change from Sun Life Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.75. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 27th. Sun Life Financial’s dividend payout ratio is 59.32%.

In related news, Senior Officer Daniel Fishbein sold 16,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$74.45, for a total transaction of C$1,191,120.00. 0.03% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Sun Life Financial Inc, a financial services company, provides savings, retirement, and pension products worldwide. The company operates in five segments: Asset Management, Canada, U.S., Asia, and Corporate. It offers various insurance products, such as term and permanent life; personal health, which includes prescription drugs, dental, and vision care; critical illness; long-term care; and disability, as well as reinsurance.

