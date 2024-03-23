Sunflower Bank N.A. Has $1.06 Million Holdings in NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA)

Sunflower Bank N.A. lowered its stake in NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA – Free Report) by 1.0% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 2,147 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock after selling 22 shares during the period. Sunflower Bank N.A.’s holdings in NVIDIA were worth $1,063,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Cyndeo Wealth Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of NVIDIA by 1.2% during the 4th quarter. Cyndeo Wealth Partners LLC now owns 10,690 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $5,294,000 after purchasing an additional 124 shares during the last quarter. Register Financial Advisors LLC raised its holdings in NVIDIA by 194.9% in the 4th quarter. Register Financial Advisors LLC now owns 1,100 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $545,000 after acquiring an additional 727 shares in the last quarter. Aquire Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in NVIDIA in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $223,000. Brookstone Capital Management raised its holdings in NVIDIA by 6.3% in the 4th quarter. Brookstone Capital Management now owns 82,070 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $40,643,000 after acquiring an additional 4,854 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Aurora Private Wealth Inc. raised its holdings in NVIDIA by 20.4% in the 4th quarter. Aurora Private Wealth Inc. now owns 2,196 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $1,088,000 after acquiring an additional 372 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.79% of the company’s stock.

NVIDIA Price Performance

NVDA stock opened at $942.89 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $735.75 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $558.28. The stock has a market cap of $2.36 trillion, a PE ratio of 78.97, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.32 and a beta of 1.73. The company has a current ratio of 4.17, a quick ratio of 3.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. NVIDIA Co. has a 1 year low of $258.50 and a 1 year high of $974.00.

NVIDIA Announces Dividend

NVIDIA ( NASDAQ:NVDA Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 21st. The computer hardware maker reported $5.16 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.21 by $0.95. The company had revenue of $22.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $20.40 billion. NVIDIA had a return on equity of 93.61% and a net margin of 48.85%. NVIDIA’s revenue for the quarter was up 265.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.65 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that NVIDIA Co. will post 22.4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 27th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 6th will be issued a $0.04 dividend. This represents a $0.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.02%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 5th. NVIDIA’s payout ratio is 1.34%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms have commented on NVDA. Piper Sandler upped their price target on NVIDIA from $850.00 to $1,050.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday. Craig Hallum upped their price objective on NVIDIA from $700.00 to $850.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 22nd. Stifel Nicolaus reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $910.00 price objective on shares of NVIDIA in a research note on Wednesday. Rosenblatt Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $1,100.00 price objective on shares of NVIDIA in a research note on Tuesday, February 20th. Finally, HSBC upped their price objective on NVIDIA from $880.00 to $1,050.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, March 18th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-seven have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $908.68.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Mark A. Stevens sold 35,648 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $542.93, for a total value of $19,354,368.64. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 1,189,083 shares in the company, valued at approximately $645,588,833.19. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, insider Donald F. Robertson, Jr. sold 450 shares of NVIDIA stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $484.62, for a total transaction of $218,079.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 50,961 shares in the company, valued at $24,696,719.82. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Mark A. Stevens sold 35,648 shares of NVIDIA stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $542.93, for a total value of $19,354,368.64. Following the transaction, the director now owns 1,189,083 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $645,588,833.19. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 104,774 shares of company stock worth $64,322,528 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 3.99% of the company’s stock.

NVIDIA Company Profile

NVIDIA Corporation provides graphics, and compute and networking solutions in the United States, Taiwan, China, Hong Kong, and internationally. The Graphics segment offers GeForce GPUs for gaming and PCs, the GeForce NOW game streaming service and related infrastructure, and solutions for gaming platforms; Quadro/NVIDIA RTX GPUs for enterprise workstation graphics; virtual GPU or vGPU software for cloud-based visual and virtual computing; automotive platforms for infotainment systems; and Omniverse software for building and operating metaverse and 3D internet applications.

