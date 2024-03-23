Superior Group of Companies, Inc. (NASDAQ:SGC) Insider Sells $140,760.00 in Stock

Superior Group of Companies, Inc. (NASDAQ:SGC – Get Free Report) insider Philip Koosed sold 9,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.64, for a total transaction of $140,760.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 82,436 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,289,299.04. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website.

NASDAQ SGC opened at $16.53 on Friday. Superior Group of Companies, Inc. has a 12 month low of $7.14 and a 12 month high of $16.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 2.78 and a quick ratio of 1.80. The firm has a market capitalization of $276.22 million, a PE ratio of 30.05, a P/E/G ratio of 2.59 and a beta of 1.39. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $14.33 and its 200 day simple moving average is $11.71.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 29th. Investors of record on Friday, February 23rd were paid a dividend of $0.14 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 22nd. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.39%. Superior Group of Companies’s dividend payout ratio is presently 101.82%.

Several equities research analysts have commented on SGC shares. Singular Research restated a “buy” rating on shares of Superior Group of Companies in a research note on Tuesday. Barrington Research raised their price target on shares of Superior Group of Companies from $13.00 to $18.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, March 15th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Superior Group of Companies from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in SGC. Aegis Financial Corp boosted its holdings in Superior Group of Companies by 63.7% during the third quarter. Aegis Financial Corp now owns 380,287 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $2,959,000 after buying an additional 147,929 shares in the last quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. grew its position in Superior Group of Companies by 36.2% in the fourth quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. now owns 390,775 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $5,275,000 after buying an additional 103,920 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its position in Superior Group of Companies by 396.4% in the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 105,600 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $831,000 after buying an additional 84,325 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP acquired a new position in Superior Group of Companies in the first quarter worth approximately $1,262,000. Finally, Millennium Management LLC acquired a new position in Superior Group of Companies in the fourth quarter worth approximately $676,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 34.61% of the company’s stock.

Superior Group of Companies, Inc manufactures and sells apparel and accessories in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Branded Products, Healthcare Apparel, and Contact Centers. The Branded Products segment produces and sells customized merchandising solutions, promotional products, and branded uniform to retail, hotel, food service, entertainment, technology, transportation, and other industries.

