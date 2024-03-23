Sylvain Lehoux Sells 5,433 Shares of Eldorado Gold Co. (TSE:ELD) Stock

Eldorado Gold Co. (TSE:ELD – Get Free Report) (NYSE:EGO) Senior Officer Sylvain Lehoux sold 5,433 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$17.58, for a total transaction of C$95,498.01.

Eldorado Gold Stock Performance

ELD opened at C$18.24 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 18.60, a current ratio of 3.39 and a quick ratio of 2.28. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of C$16.20 and a 200 day moving average price of C$15.40. Eldorado Gold Co. has a 1 year low of C$11.38 and a 1 year high of C$18.41. The stock has a market cap of C$3.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.99, a P/E/G ratio of 56.20 and a beta of 1.13.

Eldorado Gold (TSE:ELD – Get Free Report) (NYSE:EGO) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 22nd. The company reported C$0.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of C$0.28 by C$0.05. The firm had revenue of C$417.85 million during the quarter. Eldorado Gold had a net margin of 10.37% and a return on equity of 3.15%. Equities research analysts anticipate that Eldorado Gold Co. will post 0.9598263 earnings per share for the current year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

ELD has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus downgraded shares of Eldorado Gold from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from C$15.50 to C$17.25 in a research report on Friday, January 26th. Stifel Canada downgraded shares of Eldorado Gold from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, January 26th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on shares of Eldorado Gold from C$17.00 to C$18.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 13th. Cormark decreased their price objective on shares of Eldorado Gold from C$26.00 to C$25.00 in a research note on Monday, February 26th. Finally, National Bankshares decreased their price objective on shares of Eldorado Gold from C$21.00 to C$19.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, February 26th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Eldorado Gold has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of C$18.06.

About Eldorado Gold

Eldorado Gold Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the mining, exploration, development, and sale of mineral products primarily in Turkey, Canada, Greece, and Romania. The company primarily produces gold, as well as silver, lead, and zinc. It holds a 100% interest in the Kisladag and Efemçukuru mines located in Turkey; Lamaque complex located in Canada; and Olympias, Stratoni, Skouries, Perama Hill, and Sapes gold mines located in Greece, as well as the 80.5% interest in Certej development projects located in Romania.

