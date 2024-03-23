Synopsys, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNPS) Shares Sold by Raymond James Trust N.A.

Raymond James Trust N.A. decreased its holdings in Synopsys, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNPS – Free Report) by 18.5% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,585 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 359 shares during the period. Raymond James Trust N.A.’s holdings in Synopsys were worth $816,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of SNPS. State Street Corp lifted its position in Synopsys by 2.9% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 6,685,758 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $2,911,046,000 after acquiring an additional 186,800 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC lifted its position in Synopsys by 8.9% in the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 4,032,059 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,850,594,000 after acquiring an additional 330,206 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Synopsys by 1.6% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,245,659 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,250,869,000 after acquiring an additional 52,624 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Synopsys in the fourth quarter valued at about $891,507,000. Finally, T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Synopsys by 6.6% in the fourth quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,150,257 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $686,556,000 after buying an additional 133,703 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.12% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $660.00 target price on shares of Synopsys in a report on Friday. Stifel Nicolaus reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $550.00 price target on shares of Synopsys in a research note on Monday, November 27th. Rosenblatt Securities restated a “buy” rating and set a $615.00 target price on shares of Synopsys in a research report on Thursday. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on shares of Synopsys from $620.00 to $630.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 13th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Synopsys from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, March 18th. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $594.60.

Synopsys Stock Down 1.3 %

NASDAQ:SNPS opened at $594.20 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $90.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 65.44, a P/E/G ratio of 3.39 and a beta of 1.07. Synopsys, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $360.36 and a fifty-two week high of $629.38. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $554.82 and its two-hundred day moving average is $518.35.

Synopsys (NASDAQ:SNPS – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 21st. The semiconductor company reported $3.56 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.43 by $0.13. Synopsys had a net margin of 22.96% and a return on equity of 22.88%. The business had revenue of $1.65 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.65 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.75 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts forecast that Synopsys, Inc. will post 10.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity

In other news, CRO Richard S. Mahoney sold 9,065 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $494.70, for a total value of $4,484,455.50. Following the transaction, the executive now owns 1,617 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $799,929.90. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, Director Roy Vallee sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $572.66, for a total transaction of $5,726,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 20,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,453,200. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CRO Richard S. Mahoney sold 9,065 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $494.70, for a total transaction of $4,484,455.50. Following the sale, the executive now directly owns 1,617 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $799,929.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 36,586 shares of company stock valued at $19,868,728. Company insiders own 0.66% of the company’s stock.

Synopsys Company Profile

Synopsys, Inc provides electronic design automation software products used to design and test integrated circuits. It operates in three segments: Design Automation, Design IP, and Software Integrity. The company offers Digital and Custom IC Design solution that provides digital design implementation solutions; Verification solution that offers virtual prototyping, static and formal verification, simulation, emulation, field programmable gate array (FPGA)-based prototyping, and debug solutions; and FPGA design products that are programmed to perform specific functions.

