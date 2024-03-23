Talos Energy (NYSE:TALO) Now Covered by Analysts at Citigroup

Citigroup began coverage on shares of Talos Energy (NYSE:TALO – Free Report) in a research report report published on Friday morning, Marketbeat reports. The brokerage issued a buy rating and a $16.50 price objective on the stock.

A number of other research analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. KeyCorp dropped their price target on shares of Talos Energy from $21.00 to $20.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 11th. TheStreet lowered shares of Talos Energy from a b- rating to a c+ rating in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Benchmark decreased their price target on shares of Talos Energy from $23.00 to $20.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 17th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, Talos Energy has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $20.19.

Talos Energy Stock Performance

Talos Energy stock opened at $13.45 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $12.91 and a 200-day moving average of $14.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 0.73 and a quick ratio of 0.73. Talos Energy has a 1 year low of $10.69 and a 1 year high of $17.59. The company has a market capitalization of $2.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.30 and a beta of 2.02.

Talos Energy (NYSE:TALO – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 28th. The company reported ($0.04) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.22 by ($0.26). The business had revenue of $384.96 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $386.90 million. Talos Energy had a return on equity of 0.76% and a net margin of 12.85%. On average, equities research analysts predict that Talos Energy will post 0.1 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Activity

In related news, insider Control Empresarial De Capital purchased 19,658,119 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 17th. The stock was bought at an average price of $11.70 per share, for a total transaction of $229,999,992.30. Following the purchase, the insider now directly owns 34,747,781 shares in the company, valued at approximately $406,549,037.70. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.79% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Talos Energy

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of TALO. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Talos Energy by 4.4% in the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 7,920,081 shares of the company’s stock worth $112,703,000 after purchasing an additional 332,489 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its stake in Talos Energy by 37.3% during the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 650,514 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,257,000 after acquiring an additional 176,621 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its stake in shares of Talos Energy by 13.1% in the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 42,008 shares of the company’s stock worth $598,000 after purchasing an additional 4,877 shares during the period. Barclays PLC raised its stake in Talos Energy by 21.8% during the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 352,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,015,000 after acquiring an additional 63,134 shares during the period. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Talos Energy by 1.2% during the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 315,601 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,491,000 after acquiring an additional 3,816 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.11% of the company’s stock.

About Talos Energy

(Get Free Report)

Talos Energy Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the exploration and production of oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids in the United States and Mexico. It also engages in the development of carbon capture and sequestration. Talos Energy Inc was founded in 2011 and is headquartered in Houston, Texas.

Featured Articles

