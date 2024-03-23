TD Cowen Cuts Accenture (NYSE:ACN) Price Target to $350.00

Accenture (NYSE:ACN – Free Report) had its price objective decreased by TD Cowen from $363.00 to $350.00 in a research report released on Friday morning, Benzinga reports. TD Cowen currently has a market perform rating on the information technology services provider’s stock.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on shares of Accenture from $335.00 to $394.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Monday, March 18th. Guggenheim assumed coverage on shares of Accenture in a report on Tuesday. They issued a buy rating and a $425.00 target price on the stock. BNP Paribas upgraded shares of Accenture from a neutral rating to an outperform rating and set a $440.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 17th. Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on shares of Accenture from $364.00 to $375.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Thursday, March 7th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on shares of Accenture from $363.00 to $395.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Monday, March 18th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Accenture presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $382.77.

Accenture Stock Down 2.2 %

Shares of Accenture stock opened at $337.49 on Friday. Accenture has a 52-week low of $259.30 and a 52-week high of $387.51. The company has a 50 day moving average of $370.57 and a 200 day moving average of $339.99. The company has a market capitalization of $211.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.28, a P/E/G ratio of 3.53 and a beta of 1.20.

Accenture (NYSE:ACN – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 21st. The information technology services provider reported $2.77 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.66 by $0.11. Accenture had a net margin of 10.65% and a return on equity of 29.08%. The company had revenue of $15.80 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $15.85 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $2.69 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down .1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Accenture will post 12.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Accenture Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 11th will be paid a dividend of $1.29 per share. This represents a $5.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.53%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, April 10th. Accenture’s dividend payout ratio is currently 47.82%.

Insider Activity

In other news, insider Ellyn Shook sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $371.81, for a total transaction of $1,859,050.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 20,316 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,553,691.96. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, insider Ellyn Shook sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $371.81, for a total transaction of $1,859,050.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 20,316 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,553,691.96. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Manish Sharma sold 1,486 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $370.39, for a total transaction of $550,399.54. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 4,503 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,667,866.17. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 26,000 shares of company stock valued at $9,549,498 in the last 90 days. 0.07% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Trading of Accenture

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Accenture by 1.1% in the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 59,083,383 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $20,732,950,000 after acquiring an additional 649,358 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in Accenture by 0.7% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 26,644,296 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $8,221,897,000 after acquiring an additional 190,412 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in shares of Accenture by 14.9% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 16,642,841 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $4,440,976,000 after buying an additional 2,163,582 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC boosted its stake in shares of Accenture by 4.4% during the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 13,316,028 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $4,089,485,000 after buying an additional 565,505 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its stake in shares of Accenture by 7.0% during the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 11,034,666 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $3,388,856,000 after buying an additional 720,647 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.42% of the company’s stock.

Accenture Company Profile

Accenture plc, a professional services company, provides strategy and consulting, industry X, song, and technology and operation services worldwide. The company offers application services, including agile transformation, DevOps, application modernization, enterprise architecture, software and quality engineering, data management; intelligent automation comprising robotic process automation, natural language processing, and virtual agents; and application management services, as well as software engineering services; strategy and consulting services; data and analytics strategy, data discovery and augmentation, data management and beyond, data democratization, and industrialized solutions comprising turnkey analytics and artificial intelligence (AI) solutions; metaverse; and sustainability services.

Further Reading

