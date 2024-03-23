The Goldman Sachs Group Increases Worthington Enterprises (NYSE:WOR) Price Target to $56.00

Worthington Enterprises (NYSE:WOR – Free Report) had its price objective raised by The Goldman Sachs Group from $50.00 to $56.00 in a research note issued to investors on Friday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have a sell rating on the industrial products company’s stock.

A number of other brokerages have also issued reports on WOR. StockNews.com raised Worthington Enterprises from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 6th. Canaccord Genuity Group initiated coverage on shares of Worthington Enterprises in a research note on Tuesday, January 30th. They issued a hold rating and a $56.00 price target for the company. TheStreet upgraded shares of Worthington Enterprises from a c+ rating to a b rating in a research note on Monday, December 4th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group initiated coverage on shares of Worthington Enterprises in a research note on Tuesday, January 30th. They issued a hold rating and a $56.00 price target for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Worthington Enterprises has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $59.00.

Shares of Worthington Enterprises stock opened at $64.25 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $3.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.75 and a beta of 1.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 3.42 and a quick ratio of 1.27. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $60.09 and its 200-day simple moving average is $61.19. Worthington Enterprises has a 1-year low of $33.96 and a 1-year high of $69.96.

Worthington Enterprises (NYSE:WOR – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 20th. The industrial products company reported $0.80 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.24 by ($0.44). The firm had revenue of $316.76 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $326.70 million. Worthington Enterprises had a net margin of 7.12% and a return on equity of 19.40%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 8.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.04 EPS.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of WOR. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in Worthington Enterprises by 6.6% in the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,901,794 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $224,548,000 after acquiring an additional 242,833 shares in the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Worthington Enterprises by 7.5% in the fourth quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 87,186 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $5,018,000 after acquiring an additional 6,073 shares in the last quarter. Gerber LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Worthington Enterprises in the fourth quarter valued at about $1,856,000. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its holdings in shares of Worthington Enterprises by 8.2% in the fourth quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 75,178 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $4,326,000 after buying an additional 5,706 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Worthington Enterprises by 42.8% in the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 260,611 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $14,998,000 after buying an additional 78,141 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 45.30% of the company’s stock.

Worthington Enterprises, Inc operates as an industrial manufacturing company. It operates through three segments: Building Products, Consumer Products, and Sustainable Energy Solutions. The Building Products segment sells refrigerant and LPG cylinders, well water and expansion tanks, fire suppression tanks, chemical tanks, and foam and adhesive tanks for gas producers, and distributors.

