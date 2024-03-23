The Kraft Heinz Company (NASDAQ:KHC) Shares Sold by Moody National Bank Trust Division

Moody National Bank Trust Division trimmed its holdings in The Kraft Heinz Company (NASDAQ:KHC – Free Report) by 50.0% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 15,865 shares of the company’s stock after selling 15,865 shares during the quarter. Moody National Bank Trust Division’s holdings in Kraft Heinz were worth $587,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of KHC. Ancora Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Kraft Heinz by 69.9% during the first quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 661 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 272 shares in the last quarter. Riverview Trust Co purchased a new stake in Kraft Heinz during the third quarter valued at about $27,000. OFI Invest Asset Management purchased a new stake in Kraft Heinz during the third quarter valued at about $26,000. Sanctuary Wealth Management L.L.C. purchased a new stake in Kraft Heinz during the fourth quarter valued at about $35,000. Finally, BKM Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Kraft Heinz during the fourth quarter valued at about $33,000. 75.39% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Kraft Heinz Stock Up 0.7 %

KHC opened at $35.85 on Friday. The Kraft Heinz Company has a 1-year low of $30.68 and a 1-year high of $41.47. The company has a current ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. The stock has a market capitalization of $43.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.52, a P/E/G ratio of 2.81 and a beta of 0.67. The business has a 50 day moving average of $36.05 and a 200-day moving average of $34.91.

Kraft Heinz Dividend Announcement

Kraft Heinz ( NASDAQ:KHC Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 14th. The company reported $0.78 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.77 by $0.01. Kraft Heinz had a return on equity of 7.42% and a net margin of 10.72%. The company had revenue of $6.86 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.99 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.85 earnings per share. Kraft Heinz’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that The Kraft Heinz Company will post 3.02 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 8th will be given a $0.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 7th. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.46%. Kraft Heinz’s dividend payout ratio is 69.26%.

Insider Activity

In related news, Director Miguel Patricio sold 131,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.02, for a total value of $4,999,630.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 992,049 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $37,717,702.98. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.32% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

KHC has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on shares of Kraft Heinz from $38.00 to $37.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 15th. Citigroup assumed coverage on Kraft Heinz in a report on Thursday, February 1st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $43.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Evercore ISI upgraded Kraft Heinz from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their target price for the company from $40.00 to $42.00 in a report on Monday, December 11th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Kraft Heinz has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $40.57.

Kraft Heinz Company Profile

The Kraft Heinz Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets food and beverage products in North America and internationally. Its products include condiments and sauces, cheese and dairy products, meals, meats, refreshment beverages, coffee, and other grocery products under the Kraft, Oscar Mayer, Heinz, Philadelphia, Lunchables, Velveeta, Ore-Ida, Maxwell House, Kool-Aid, Jell-O, Heinz, ABC, Master, Quero, Kraft, Golden Circle, Wattie's, Pudliszki, and Plasmon brands.

Further Reading

