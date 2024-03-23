The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) Shares Bought by Redhawk Wealth Advisors Inc.

Redhawk Wealth Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG – Free Report) by 4.8% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 11,896 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 548 shares during the quarter. Redhawk Wealth Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Procter & Gamble were worth $1,743,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PG. Axiom Financial Strategies LLC grew its position in shares of Procter & Gamble by 7.0% in the first quarter. Axiom Financial Strategies LLC now owns 1,728 shares of the company’s stock valued at $276,000 after purchasing an additional 113 shares during the period. AMI Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Procter & Gamble by 7.2% in the first quarter. AMI Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,461 shares of the company’s stock worth $529,000 after buying an additional 233 shares in the last quarter. LSV Asset Management lifted its stake in shares of Procter & Gamble by 5.7% in the first quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 18,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,842,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Ergoteles LLC purchased a new position in shares of Procter & Gamble in the first quarter worth about $3,073,000. Finally, Wsfs Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Procter & Gamble by 12.0% in the first quarter. Wsfs Capital Management LLC now owns 4,256 shares of the company’s stock worth $650,000 after buying an additional 455 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 63.43% of the company’s stock.

In other Procter & Gamble news, CEO R. Alexandra Keith sold 776 shares of the business's stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $158.11, for a total transaction of $122,693.36. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 4,859 shares in the company, valued at approximately $768,256.49. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, CEO Ma. Fatima Francisco sold 74,443 shares of the company's stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $153.30, for a total value of $11,412,111.90. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 973 shares in the company, valued at approximately $149,160.90. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CEO R. Alexandra Keith sold 776 shares of the company's stock in a transaction on Monday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $158.11, for a total transaction of $122,693.36. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 4,859 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $768,256.49. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 279,063 shares of company stock worth $43,187,745 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 0.17% of the company's stock.

Shares of PG stock opened at $161.66 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 0.44 and a current ratio of 0.64. The stock has a market capitalization of $380.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.08, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.30 and a beta of 0.44. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $157.54 and a 200 day moving average price of $151.94. The Procter & Gamble Company has a fifty-two week low of $141.45 and a fifty-two week high of $162.73.

Procter & Gamble (NYSE:PG – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 23rd. The company reported $1.84 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.70 by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $21.44 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $21.48 billion. Procter & Gamble had a net margin of 17.60% and a return on equity of 34.04%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 3.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.59 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that The Procter & Gamble Company will post 6.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 15th. Investors of record on Friday, January 19th were issued a $0.9407 dividend. This represents a $3.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.33%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, January 18th. Procter & Gamble’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 62.98%.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on PG. Raymond James raised their price target on shares of Procter & Gamble from $170.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on shares of Procter & Gamble from $169.00 to $162.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 18th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on shares of Procter & Gamble from $162.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 24th. Truist Financial raised shares of Procter & Gamble from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $160.00 to $175.00 in a research note on Monday, March 11th. Finally, UBS Group lifted their target price on shares of Procter & Gamble from $172.00 to $178.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 24th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $168.41.

The Procter & Gamble Company provides branded consumer packaged goods worldwide. It operates through five segments: Beauty; Grooming; Health Care; Fabric & Home Care; and Baby, Feminine & Family Care. The Beauty segment offers conditioners, shampoos, styling aids, and treatments under the Head & Shoulders, Herbal Essences, Pantene, and Rejoice brands; and antiperspirants and deodorants, personal cleansing, and skin care products under the Olay, Old Spice, Safeguard, Secret, and SK-II brands.

