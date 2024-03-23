The Trade Desk, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTD) Shares Acquired by Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC

Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC boosted its position in The Trade Desk, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTD – Free Report) by 10.8% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 8,484 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 824 shares during the quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC’s holdings in Trade Desk were worth $574,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of TTD. MetLife Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Trade Desk in the 1st quarter valued at about $1,946,000. Synovus Financial Corp lifted its stake in Trade Desk by 32.8% during the first quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 8,079 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $561,000 after purchasing an additional 1,996 shares during the last quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. lifted its stake in Trade Desk by 43.0% during the first quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 14,220 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,019,000 after purchasing an additional 4,276 shares during the last quarter. Aviva PLC lifted its stake in Trade Desk by 8.5% during the first quarter. Aviva PLC now owns 103,185 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $7,146,000 after purchasing an additional 8,059 shares during the last quarter. Finally, National Pension Service lifted its stake in Trade Desk by 11.2% during the first quarter. National Pension Service now owns 657,768 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $45,550,000 after purchasing an additional 66,179 shares during the last quarter. 68.23% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts recently commented on TTD shares. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on shares of Trade Desk from $73.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 17th. HSBC assumed coverage on shares of Trade Desk in a report on Monday, December 18th. They set a “buy” rating and a $83.20 price target on the stock. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on shares of Trade Desk from $80.00 to $105.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, February 16th. Susquehanna boosted their price target on shares of Trade Desk from $75.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a report on Friday, February 16th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $100.00 price objective on shares of Trade Desk in a research note on Thursday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and twenty-three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $88.93.

Trade Desk Stock Performance

NASDAQ TTD opened at $85.06 on Friday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $76.24 and a 200 day simple moving average of $75.00. The company has a market cap of $41.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 236.28, a P/E/G ratio of 4.60 and a beta of 1.50. The Trade Desk, Inc. has a 1 year low of $57.17 and a 1 year high of $94.00.

Trade Desk (NASDAQ:TTD – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 15th. The technology company reported $0.19 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.24 by ($0.05). Trade Desk had a net margin of 9.19% and a return on equity of 8.59%. The company had revenue of $605.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $582.61 million. Equities research analysts forecast that The Trade Desk, Inc. will post 0.79 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Trade Desk

In other Trade Desk news, Director Gokul Rajaram sold 2,999 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.76, for a total value of $188,217.24. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 36,312 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,278,941.12. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, Director Gokul Rajaram sold 2,999 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.76, for a total value of $188,217.24. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 36,312 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,278,941.12. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, insider Jay R. Grant sold 2,136 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.53, for a total transaction of $191,236.08. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 139,794 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,515,756.82. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 276,562 shares of company stock valued at $22,681,258 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 10.81% of the company’s stock.

About Trade Desk

The Trade Desk, Inc operates as a technology company in the United States and internationally. The company offers a self-service cloud-based platform that allows buyers to plan, manage, optimize, and measure data-driven digital advertising campaigns across various ad formats and channels, including video, display, audio, digital-out-of-home, native, and social on various devices, such as computers, mobile devices, televisions, and streaming devices.

