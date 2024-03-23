The Trade Desk, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTD) Shares Purchased by Raymond James Trust N.A.

Raymond James Trust N.A. boosted its stake in The Trade Desk, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTD – Free Report) by 207.2% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 14,481 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 9,767 shares during the period. Raymond James Trust N.A.’s holdings in Trade Desk were worth $1,042,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. NBC Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in Trade Desk in the third quarter worth $25,000. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Trade Desk during the third quarter valued at about $26,000. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Trade Desk during the third quarter valued at about $29,000. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp bought a new stake in shares of Trade Desk during the third quarter valued at about $30,000. Finally, Ancora Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Trade Desk by 56.5% during the third quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 485 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 175 shares in the last quarter. 68.23% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Trade Desk alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on TTD. BTIG Research lifted their price objective on shares of Trade Desk from $91.00 to $98.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 23rd. Stephens restated an “overweight” rating and set a $85.00 price objective on shares of Trade Desk in a research note on Friday, February 16th. Seaport Res Ptn restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Trade Desk in a research note on Monday, February 12th. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on Trade Desk from $80.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, February 16th. Finally, Susquehanna lifted their target price on Trade Desk from $75.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a report on Friday, February 16th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and twenty-three have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $88.93.

Trade Desk Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ TTD opened at $85.06 on Friday. The Trade Desk, Inc. has a one year low of $57.17 and a one year high of $94.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $41.59 billion, a PE ratio of 236.28, a PEG ratio of 4.60 and a beta of 1.50. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $76.24 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $75.00.

Trade Desk (NASDAQ:TTD – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 15th. The technology company reported $0.19 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.24 by ($0.05). Trade Desk had a return on equity of 8.59% and a net margin of 9.19%. The business had revenue of $605.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $582.61 million. Research analysts anticipate that The Trade Desk, Inc. will post 0.79 EPS for the current year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Trade Desk news, insider Jay R. Grant sold 2,136 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.53, for a total transaction of $191,236.08. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 139,794 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,515,756.82. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, CFO Laura Schenkein sold 3,391 shares of Trade Desk stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.53, for a total transaction of $303,596.23. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 653,366 shares in the company, valued at approximately $58,495,857.98. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Jay R. Grant sold 2,136 shares of Trade Desk stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.53, for a total value of $191,236.08. Following the sale, the insider now owns 139,794 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,515,756.82. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 276,562 shares of company stock worth $22,681,258. 10.81% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Trade Desk Company Profile

(Free Report)

The Trade Desk, Inc operates as a technology company in the United States and internationally. The company offers a self-service cloud-based platform that allows buyers to plan, manage, optimize, and measure data-driven digital advertising campaigns across various ad formats and channels, including video, display, audio, digital-out-of-home, native, and social on various devices, such as computers, mobile devices, televisions, and streaming devices.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TTD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Trade Desk, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTD – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Trade Desk Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Trade Desk and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.