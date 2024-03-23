Todd S. Nelson Sells 16,000 Shares of Perdoceo Education Co. (NASDAQ:PRDO) Stock

Perdoceo Education Co. (NASDAQ:PRDO – Get Free Report) CEO Todd S. Nelson sold 16,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.23, for a total value of $275,680.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 713,367 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,291,313.41. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website.

Perdoceo Education Stock Performance

NASDAQ:PRDO opened at $17.92 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.18 billion, a PE ratio of 8.22, a P/E/G ratio of 0.56 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $17.71 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $17.52. Perdoceo Education Co. has a fifty-two week low of $11.50 and a fifty-two week high of $19.62.

Perdoceo Education (NASDAQ:PRDO – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 21st. The company reported $0.27 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.23 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $147.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $146.20 million. Perdoceo Education had a net margin of 20.80% and a return on equity of 17.63%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 16.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.31 EPS. Research analysts predict that Perdoceo Education Co. will post 2.12 EPS for the current year.

Perdoceo Education Dividend Announcement

Institutional Trading of Perdoceo Education

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 1st were given a dividend of $0.11 per share. This represents a $0.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.46%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 29th. Perdoceo Education’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 20.18%.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of PRDO. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its position in shares of Perdoceo Education by 642.9% during the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 25,794 shares of the company’s stock worth $358,000 after buying an additional 22,322 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Perdoceo Education by 12.4% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 885,128 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,160,000 after purchasing an additional 97,699 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Perdoceo Education by 2.0% in the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 68,899 shares of the company’s stock worth $791,000 after purchasing an additional 1,331 shares in the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Perdoceo Education by 55.4% in the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 38,316 shares of the company’s stock worth $440,000 after purchasing an additional 13,662 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS lifted its holdings in shares of Perdoceo Education by 14.1% in the 1st quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 60,438 shares of the company’s stock worth $694,000 after purchasing an additional 7,452 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.44% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms have recently issued reports on PRDO. Barrington Research reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $23.00 price objective on shares of Perdoceo Education in a research note on Friday, February 9th. StockNews.com raised shares of Perdoceo Education from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday.

Perdoceo Education Company Profile

Perdoceo Education Corporation provides postsecondary education through online, campus-based, and blended learning programs in the United States. It operates in two segments, Colorado Technical University and The American InterContinental University System. The Colorado Technical University segment offers academic programs, such as business and management, nursing, healthcare management, computer science, engineering, information systems and technology, project management, cybersecurity, and criminal justice.

