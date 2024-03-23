Tourmaline Bio (NASDAQ:TRML) Shares Gap Down to $44.67

Tourmaline Bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:TRML – Get Free Report)’s share price gapped down prior to trading on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $44.67, but opened at $29.29. Tourmaline Bio shares last traded at $27.99, with a volume of 1,227,082 shares trading hands.

TRML has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $48.00 target price on shares of Tourmaline Bio in a report on Wednesday. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price objective on Tourmaline Bio from $41.00 to $72.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Leerink Partnrs reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Tourmaline Bio in a report on Thursday, December 7th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $55.60.

Tourmaline Bio Stock Performance

The business has a 50-day moving average of $37.48.

In other Tourmaline Bio news, Director Mark Mcdade bought 100,000 shares of Tourmaline Bio stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 29th. The shares were bought at an average price of $32.50 per share, with a total value of $3,250,000.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 448,431 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,574,007.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 16.50% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Blue Owl Capital Holdings LP bought a new position in shares of Tourmaline Bio during the 4th quarter worth approximately $32,394,000. Braidwell LP bought a new position in Tourmaline Bio in the 4th quarter worth about $23,741,000. Avoro Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Tourmaline Bio during the 4th quarter valued at about $22,735,000. Vanguard Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Tourmaline Bio during the 4th quarter valued at about $19,995,000. Finally, Great Point Partners LLC purchased a new position in Tourmaline Bio in the 4th quarter worth approximately $17,616,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.61% of the company’s stock.

Tourmaline Bio, Inc operates as a clinical biotechnology company that develops medicines for patients with life-altering immune and inflammatory diseases. It develops TOUR006, a human anti-IL-6 monoclonal antibody that selectively binds to interleukin-6, a key proinflammatory cytokine involved in the pathogenesis of many autoimmune and inflammatory disorders.

