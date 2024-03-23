Town & Country Bank & Trust CO dba First Bankers Trust CO Has $2.90 Million Stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM)

Town & Country Bank & Trust CO dba First Bankers Trust CO decreased its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) by 1.4% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 17,051 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 247 shares during the quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. accounts for approximately 1.3% of Town & Country Bank & Trust CO dba First Bankers Trust CO’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 25th largest position. Town & Country Bank & Trust CO dba First Bankers Trust CO’s holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. were worth $2,900,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Macroview Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 7,833.3% during the third quarter. Macroview Investment Management LLC now owns 238 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 235 shares during the last quarter. Briaud Financial Planning Inc bought a new stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. during the third quarter worth about $40,000. FSC Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 290.9% during the third quarter. FSC Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 387 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $56,000 after purchasing an additional 288 shares during the last quarter. Legacy Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. during the third quarter worth about $58,000. Finally, Robbins Farley grew its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 29.5% during the third quarter. Robbins Farley now owns 421 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $61,000 after purchasing an additional 96 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.94% of the company’s stock.

Get JPMorgan Chase & Co. alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

In other JPMorgan Chase & Co. news, CEO Jennifer Piepszak sold 1,649 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $166.59, for a total value of $274,706.91. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 34,467 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,741,857.53. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other JPMorgan Chase & Co. news, CEO James Dimon sold 821,778 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $182.73, for a total value of $150,163,493.94. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 595,316 shares in the company, valued at approximately $108,782,092.68. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Jennifer Piepszak sold 1,649 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $166.59, for a total value of $274,706.91. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 34,467 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,741,857.53. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 845,383 shares of company stock worth $154,341,636 in the last quarter. 0.79% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms have recently weighed in on JPM. Barclays boosted their price target on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $186.00 to $212.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 2nd. Bank of America upped their target price on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $177.00 to $188.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 4th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $200.00 to $220.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday. Piper Sandler upped their target price on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $190.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 16th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $185.00 target price on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a report on Wednesday. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $181.63.

View Our Latest Report on JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Trading Down 1.2 %

NYSE JPM opened at $196.70 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $566.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.13, a PEG ratio of 2.47 and a beta of 1.14. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $179.95 and a 200 day simple moving average of $162.05. JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a 12 month low of $123.11 and a 12 month high of $200.48. The company has a current ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.30.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 12th. The financial services provider reported $3.04 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.73 by ($0.69). The company had revenue of $38.57 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $39.73 billion. JPMorgan Chase & Co. had a net margin of 20.70% and a return on equity of 17.80%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 11.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $3.57 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that JPMorgan Chase & Co. will post 15.9 EPS for the current fiscal year.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 5th will be paid a $1.15 dividend. This represents a $4.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.34%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 4th. This is an increase from JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.05. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s dividend payout ratio is 28.36%.

About JPMorgan Chase & Co.

(Free Report)

JPMorgan Chase & Co operates as a financial services company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Consumer & Community Banking (CCB), Corporate & Investment Bank (CIB), Commercial Banking (CB), and Asset & Wealth Management (AWM). The CCB segment offers deposit, investment and lending products, cash management, and payments and services; mortgage origination and servicing activities; residential mortgages and home equity loans; and credit cards, auto loans, leases, and travel services to consumers and small businesses through bank branches, ATMs, and digital and telephone banking.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding JPM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for JPMorgan Chase & Co. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for JPMorgan Chase & Co. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.