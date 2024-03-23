Town & Country Bank & Trust CO dba First Bankers Trust CO Increases Position in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD)

Town & Country Bank & Trust CO dba First Bankers Trust CO increased its position in shares of The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD – Free Report) by 4.2% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 15,398 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after buying an additional 617 shares during the quarter. Home Depot comprises about 2.5% of Town & Country Bank & Trust CO dba First Bankers Trust CO’s portfolio, making the stock its 6th biggest position. Town & Country Bank & Trust CO dba First Bankers Trust CO’s holdings in Home Depot were worth $5,336,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in shares of Home Depot by 10.0% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 18,737,490 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $5,918,425,000 after purchasing an additional 1,698,402 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp raised its stake in shares of Home Depot by 1.3% in the third quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 12,347,396 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $3,730,889,000 after purchasing an additional 153,141 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Home Depot in the fourth quarter worth approximately $3,740,875,000. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Home Depot by 105,205.6% in the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 10,994,957 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $3,472,867,000 after acquiring an additional 10,984,516 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Home Depot by 14.5% in the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 10,729,735 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $3,211,731,000 after acquiring an additional 1,361,660 shares in the last quarter. 68.34% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Home Depot Stock Down 1.2 %

NYSE HD opened at $390.28 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $366.18 and its 200 day moving average is $332.94. The Home Depot, Inc. has a 1 year low of $274.26 and a 1 year high of $396.87. The stock has a market capitalization of $386.78 billion, a PE ratio of 25.85, a PEG ratio of 2.61 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 40.94, a current ratio of 1.35 and a quick ratio of 0.40.

Home Depot Increases Dividend

Home Depot ( NYSE:HD Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 20th. The home improvement retailer reported $2.82 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.77 by $0.05. Home Depot had a net margin of 9.92% and a return on equity of 1,452.22%. The company had revenue of $34.79 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $34.64 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $3.30 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.9% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that The Home Depot, Inc. will post 15.39 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 21st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 7th were given a $2.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 6th. This is an increase from Home Depot’s previous quarterly dividend of $2.09. This represents a $9.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.31%. Home Depot’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 59.60%.

Insider Transactions at Home Depot

In other news, CEO Edward P. Decker sold 35,987 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $368.63, for a total value of $13,265,887.81. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 107,731 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $39,712,878.53. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, CEO Edward P. Decker sold 35,987 shares of Home Depot stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $368.63, for a total transaction of $13,265,887.81. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 107,731 shares in the company, valued at approximately $39,712,878.53. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Timothy A. Hourigan sold 8,996 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $368.74, for a total value of $3,317,185.04. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 75,799 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $27,950,123.26. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.19% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

HD has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Wedbush reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $380.00 target price on shares of Home Depot in a report on Wednesday, February 21st. Telsey Advisory Group upped their target price on Home Depot from $325.00 to $335.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 15th. Barclays raised Home Depot from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their target price for the company from $325.00 to $372.00 in a report on Thursday, January 4th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on Home Depot from $299.00 to $377.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Monday, February 26th. Finally, Citigroup increased their price objective on Home Depot from $333.00 to $415.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 21st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $366.76.

Read Our Latest Analysis on HD

Home Depot Company Profile

(Free Report)

The Home Depot, Inc operates as a home improvement retailer. It sells various building materials, home improvement products, lawn and garden products, and décor products, as well as facilities maintenance, repair, and operations products. The company also offers installation services for flooring, water heaters, bath, garage doors, cabinets, cabinet makeovers, countertops, sheds, furnaces and central air systems, and windows.

Featured Stories

