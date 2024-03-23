Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO) Shares Sold by Moody National Bank Trust Division

Moody National Bank Trust Division reduced its stake in shares of Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO – Free Report) by 38.0% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,282 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 1,401 shares during the quarter. Moody National Bank Trust Division’s holdings in Tractor Supply were worth $491,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Chesley Taft & Associates LLC raised its stake in shares of Tractor Supply by 7.8% during the fourth quarter. Chesley Taft & Associates LLC now owns 22,754 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $4,893,000 after purchasing an additional 1,645 shares in the last quarter. West Coast Financial LLC raised its stake in shares of Tractor Supply by 13.2% during the fourth quarter. West Coast Financial LLC now owns 31,282 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $6,727,000 after purchasing an additional 3,646 shares in the last quarter. Unique Wealth LLC raised its stake in shares of Tractor Supply by 3.0% during the fourth quarter. Unique Wealth LLC now owns 2,271 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $488,000 after purchasing an additional 66 shares in the last quarter. Ridgewood Investments LLC raised its stake in shares of Tractor Supply by 74.7% during the fourth quarter. Ridgewood Investments LLC now owns 3,560 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $765,000 after purchasing an additional 1,522 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James Trust N.A. raised its stake in shares of Tractor Supply by 2.0% during the fourth quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 3,818 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $821,000 after purchasing an additional 76 shares in the last quarter. 90.38% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Tractor Supply Stock Down 1.2 %

Shares of TSCO stock opened at $262.97 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $28.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.06, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.00 and a beta of 0.84. Tractor Supply has a one year low of $185.00 and a one year high of $268.02. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $240.51 and a 200 day moving average price of $218.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 1.50 and a quick ratio of 0.28.

Tractor Supply Increases Dividend

Tractor Supply ( NASDAQ:TSCO Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 1st. The specialty retailer reported $2.28 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.22 by $0.06. Tractor Supply had a return on equity of 53.60% and a net margin of 7.61%. The firm had revenue of $3.66 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.67 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $2.43 earnings per share. Tractor Supply’s quarterly revenue was down 8.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that Tractor Supply will post 10.19 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 12th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 26th were paid a dividend of $1.10 per share. This is a positive change from Tractor Supply’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.03. This represents a $4.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.67%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 23rd. Tractor Supply’s dividend payout ratio is currently 43.61%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on TSCO shares. UBS Group lifted their price objective on shares of Tractor Supply from $220.00 to $240.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, February 2nd. Evercore ISI upped their target price on Tractor Supply from $240.00 to $250.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 2nd. Guggenheim upped their target price on Tractor Supply from $210.00 to $255.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 2nd. Morgan Stanley restated an “underweight” rating and issued a $195.00 price objective on shares of Tractor Supply in a report on Tuesday, January 16th. Finally, Mizuho began coverage on Tractor Supply in a report on Tuesday. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $245.00 price objective on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $236.09.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, SVP Matthew L. Rubin sold 725 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $238.09, for a total value of $172,615.25. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 5,710 shares in the company, valued at $1,359,493.90. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In related news, EVP Jonathan S. Estep sold 7,120 shares of Tractor Supply stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $232.26, for a total value of $1,653,691.20. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 13,605 shares in the company, valued at $3,159,897.30. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP Matthew L. Rubin sold 725 shares of Tractor Supply stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $238.09, for a total value of $172,615.25. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 5,710 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,359,493.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 90,090 shares of company stock worth $21,201,877 over the last three months. 0.24% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Tractor Supply Company Profile

Tractor Supply Company operates as a rural lifestyle retailer in the United States. The company offers various merchandise, including livestock and equine feed and equipment, poultry, fencing, and sprayers and chemicals; food, treats, and equipment for dogs, cats, and other small animals, as well as dog wellness products; seasonal and recreation products comprising tractors and riders, lawn and garden, bird feeding, power equipment, and other recreational products; truck, tool, and hardware products, such as truck accessories, trailers, generators, lubricants, batteries, and hardware and tools; and clothing, gift, and décor products consist of clothing, footwear, toys, snacks, and decorative merchandise.

Featured Articles

