TriplePoint Venture Growth BDC (NYSE:TPVG) Upgraded by Compass Point to Neutral

Compass Point upgraded shares of TriplePoint Venture Growth BDC (NYSE:TPVG – Free Report) from a sell rating to a neutral rating in a research note released on Friday morning, Marketbeat.com reports. The brokerage currently has $8.75 target price on the investment management company’s stock.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. JMP Securities reissued a market perform rating on shares of TriplePoint Venture Growth BDC in a research report on Thursday, March 7th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on shares of TriplePoint Venture Growth BDC from $11.00 to $9.50 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 7th. StockNews.com cut TriplePoint Venture Growth BDC from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Thursday, March 7th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods dropped their price target on shares of TriplePoint Venture Growth BDC from $9.50 to $9.00 and set an underperform rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 7th. Finally, Piper Sandler cut their price objective on shares of TriplePoint Venture Growth BDC from $11.00 to $10.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a report on Thursday, March 7th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, TriplePoint Venture Growth BDC currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $10.38.

NYSE TPVG opened at $9.21 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $10.62 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $10.51. TriplePoint Venture Growth BDC has a twelve month low of $8.94 and a twelve month high of $12.70.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 29th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 14th will be paid a dividend of $0.40 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 13th. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 17.37%. TriplePoint Venture Growth BDC’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently -145.45%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC increased its holdings in TriplePoint Venture Growth BDC by 100.7% in the 3rd quarter. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC now owns 81,440 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $852,000 after purchasing an additional 40,855 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates grew its holdings in shares of TriplePoint Venture Growth BDC by 30.1% in the third quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 28,761 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $301,000 after purchasing an additional 6,660 shares in the last quarter. Sigma Planning Corp lifted its holdings in TriplePoint Venture Growth BDC by 27.3% during the 3rd quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 76,661 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $802,000 after buying an additional 16,451 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its position in TriplePoint Venture Growth BDC by 4.1% in the 3rd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 31,740 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $332,000 after buying an additional 1,264 shares during the period. Finally, Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of TriplePoint Venture Growth BDC during the third quarter worth $139,000. 12.96% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

TriplePoint Venture Growth BDC Corp. is a business development company specializing investments in venture capital-backed companies at the growth stage investments. It also provides debt financing to venture growth space companies which includes growth capital loans, secured and customized loans, equipment financings, revolving loans and direct equity investments.

