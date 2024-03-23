Tutor Perini Co. (NYSE:TPC) President Sells $359,539.88 in Stock

Tutor Perini Co. (NYSE:TPC – Get Free Report) President Gary G. Smalley sold 27,958 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.86, for a total value of $359,539.88. Following the sale, the president now owns 112,245 shares in the company, valued at $1,443,470.70. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

TPC stock opened at $13.84 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 1.66 and a current ratio of 1.66. The company’s 50 day moving average is $10.09 and its 200 day moving average is $8.78. Tutor Perini Co. has a 1-year low of $4.90 and a 1-year high of $14.12.

Tutor Perini (NYSE:TPC – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 28th. The construction company reported ($0.91) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.07 by ($0.98). The company had revenue of $1.02 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $951.50 million. Tutor Perini had a negative return on equity of 12.73% and a negative net margin of 4.41%. Analysts expect that Tutor Perini Co. will post 0.92 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Swiss National Bank grew its position in Tutor Perini by 7.6% during the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 108,700 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,174,000 after acquiring an additional 7,700 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates bought a new position in Tutor Perini during the first quarter valued at approximately $142,000. American Century Companies Inc. grew its position in Tutor Perini by 33.8% during the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 129,556 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,399,000 after acquiring an additional 32,707 shares during the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC grew its position in Tutor Perini by 55.4% during the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 22,604 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $244,000 after acquiring an additional 8,060 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Tutor Perini by 7.8% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,333,989 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $46,806,000 after acquiring an additional 312,568 shares during the last quarter. 63.61% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Separately, StockNews.com upgraded Tutor Perini from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday.

Tutor Perini Corporation, a construction company, provides diversified general contracting, construction management, and design-build services to private customers and public agencies in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Civil, Building, and Specialty Contractors.

