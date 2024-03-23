Tutor Perini Co. (NYSE:TPC) President Sells $359,539.88 in Stock

Tutor Perini Co. (NYSE:TPC – Get Free Report) President Gary G. Smalley sold 27,958 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.86, for a total value of $359,539.88. Following the sale, the president now owns 112,245 shares in the company, valued at $1,443,470.70. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.
Tutor Perini Price Performance
TPC stock opened at $13.84 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 1.66 and a current ratio of 1.66. The company’s 50 day moving average is $10.09 and its 200 day moving average is $8.78. Tutor Perini Co. has a 1-year low of $4.90 and a 1-year high of $14.12.
Tutor Perini (NYSE:TPC – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 28th. The construction company reported ($0.91) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.07 by ($0.98). The company had revenue of $1.02 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $951.50 million. Tutor Perini had a negative return on equity of 12.73% and a negative net margin of 4.41%. Analysts expect that Tutor Perini Co. will post 0.92 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
Separately, StockNews.com upgraded Tutor Perini from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday.
Get Our Latest Stock Report on TPC
Tutor Perini Company Profile
Tutor Perini Corporation, a construction company, provides diversified general contracting, construction management, and design-build services to private customers and public agencies in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Civil, Building, and Specialty Contractors.
Further Reading
- Five stocks we like better than Tutor Perini
- Where to Find Earnings Call Transcripts
- KB Home: Building on Strong Foundations During Volatile Times
- How to Find Undervalued Stocks
- Nike Stock and the 30% Rally That’s Expected
- What is the S&P/TSX Index?
- Headwinds for Darden Restaurants are an Opportunity For Investors
Receive News & Ratings for Tutor Perini Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tutor Perini and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.