Tutor Perini (NYSE:TPC) Upgraded to Buy by StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Tutor Perini (NYSE:TPC – Free Report) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report released on Friday.
Tutor Perini Stock Performance
NYSE:TPC opened at $13.84 on Friday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $10.09 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $8.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 1.66 and a quick ratio of 1.66. Tutor Perini has a fifty-two week low of $4.90 and a fifty-two week high of $14.12.
Tutor Perini (NYSE:TPC – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 28th. The construction company reported ($0.91) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.07 by ($0.98). The firm had revenue of $1.02 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $951.50 million. Tutor Perini had a negative net margin of 4.41% and a negative return on equity of 12.73%. On average, analysts forecast that Tutor Perini will post 0.92 earnings per share for the current year.
A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Swiss National Bank lifted its stake in Tutor Perini by 7.6% during the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 108,700 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,174,000 after acquiring an additional 7,700 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates bought a new position in Tutor Perini during the 1st quarter valued at $142,000. American Century Companies Inc. increased its position in shares of Tutor Perini by 33.8% during the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 129,556 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,399,000 after purchasing an additional 32,707 shares during the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC increased its position in shares of Tutor Perini by 55.4% during the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 22,604 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $244,000 after purchasing an additional 8,060 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Tutor Perini by 7.8% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,333,989 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $46,806,000 after purchasing an additional 312,568 shares during the last quarter. 63.61% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
About Tutor Perini
Tutor Perini Corporation, a construction company, provides diversified general contracting, construction management, and design-build services to private customers and public agencies in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Civil, Building, and Specialty Contractors.
