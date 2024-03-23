Tutor Perini (NYSE:TPC) Upgraded to Buy by StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Tutor Perini (NYSE:TPC – Free Report) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report released on Friday.

Tutor Perini Stock Performance

NYSE:TPC opened at $13.84 on Friday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $10.09 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $8.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 1.66 and a quick ratio of 1.66. Tutor Perini has a fifty-two week low of $4.90 and a fifty-two week high of $14.12.

Tutor Perini (NYSE:TPC – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 28th. The construction company reported ($0.91) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.07 by ($0.98). The firm had revenue of $1.02 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $951.50 million. Tutor Perini had a negative net margin of 4.41% and a negative return on equity of 12.73%. On average, analysts forecast that Tutor Perini will post 0.92 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Transactions at Tutor Perini

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Tutor Perini

In other news, President Gary G. Smalley sold 15,940 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.28, for a total transaction of $211,683.20. Following the completion of the sale, the president now owns 68,346 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $907,634.88. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . In related news, President Gary G. Smalley sold 20,303 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.40, for a total value of $251,757.20. Following the transaction, the president now directly owns 160,507 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,990,286.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Also, President Gary G. Smalley sold 15,940 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.28, for a total value of $211,683.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the president now owns 68,346 shares in the company, valued at $907,634.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 64,201 shares of company stock valued at $822,980 in the last quarter. 21.30% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Swiss National Bank lifted its stake in Tutor Perini by 7.6% during the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 108,700 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,174,000 after acquiring an additional 7,700 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates bought a new position in Tutor Perini during the 1st quarter valued at $142,000. American Century Companies Inc. increased its position in shares of Tutor Perini by 33.8% during the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 129,556 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,399,000 after purchasing an additional 32,707 shares during the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC increased its position in shares of Tutor Perini by 55.4% during the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 22,604 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $244,000 after purchasing an additional 8,060 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Tutor Perini by 7.8% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,333,989 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $46,806,000 after purchasing an additional 312,568 shares during the last quarter. 63.61% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Tutor Perini

Tutor Perini Corporation, a construction company, provides diversified general contracting, construction management, and design-build services to private customers and public agencies in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Civil, Building, and Specialty Contractors.

