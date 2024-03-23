Two Harbors Investment (NYSE:TWO) Now Covered by Analysts at Jonestrading

Jonestrading assumed coverage on shares of Two Harbors Investment (NYSE:TWO – Free Report) in a research note published on Friday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock.

Several other equities analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. UBS Group initiated coverage on shares of Two Harbors Investment in a research note on Wednesday, December 6th. They issued a neutral rating and a $14.50 target price for the company. TheStreet downgraded Two Harbors Investment from a c- rating to a d rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 30th. JMP Securities raised their price target on Two Harbors Investment from $12.50 to $15.00 and gave the stock a market outperform rating in a report on Friday, December 15th. StockNews.com cut Two Harbors Investment from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Wednesday, January 31st. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised their price objective on shares of Two Harbors Investment from $14.00 to $17.00 and gave the company a market perform rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $14.63.

Two Harbors Investment Stock Performance

Two Harbors Investment Announces Dividend

Shares of NYSE TWO opened at $12.95 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.48, a current ratio of 1.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00. Two Harbors Investment has a one year low of $9.83 and a one year high of $14.72. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $12.87 and its 200-day moving average price is $13.07.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 29th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 4th will be issued a $0.45 dividend. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 13.90%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, April 3rd. Two Harbors Investment’s payout ratio is currently -90.00%.

Insider Activity

In related news, CEO William Ross Greenberg sold 9,878 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.05, for a total value of $138,785.90. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 280,912 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,946,813.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other news, insider Robert Rush sold 3,443 shares of Two Harbors Investment stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.05, for a total value of $48,374.15. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 78,433 shares in the company, valued at $1,101,983.65. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO William Ross Greenberg sold 9,878 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.05, for a total value of $138,785.90. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 280,912 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,946,813.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 57,417 shares of company stock worth $763,755. 0.45% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Trading of Two Harbors Investment

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Wolverine Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Two Harbors Investment by 83.2% during the 3rd quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC now owns 770,911 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $10,207,000 after buying an additional 350,060 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Two Harbors Investment by 8.4% during the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,236,922 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $16,377,000 after buying an additional 96,057 shares during the period. Algert Global LLC raised its holdings in shares of Two Harbors Investment by 151.8% during the third quarter. Algert Global LLC now owns 107,978 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,430,000 after acquiring an additional 65,100 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its stake in Two Harbors Investment by 38.4% in the third quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 5,952 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $79,000 after acquiring an additional 1,652 shares during the period. Finally, Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. boosted its holdings in Two Harbors Investment by 2.4% in the third quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. now owns 1,321,220 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $17,492,000 after acquiring an additional 31,065 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 63.80% of the company’s stock.

Two Harbors Investment Company Profile

Two Harbors Investment Corp. invests in, finances, and manages mortgage servicing rights (MSRs), agency residential mortgage-backed securities (RMBS), and other financial assets through RoundPoint in the United States. The company target assets include agency RMBS collateralized by fixed rate mortgage loans, adjustable rate mortgage loans, hybrid mortgage loans, or derivatives; and other assets, such as financial and mortgage-related assets, including non-agency securities and non-hedging transactions.

