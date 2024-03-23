UBS Group AG (NYSE:UBS) Shares Sold by Raymond James Trust N.A.

Raymond James Trust N.A. lowered its holdings in UBS Group AG (NYSE:UBS – Free Report) by 3.4% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 30,444 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 1,069 shares during the period. Raymond James Trust N.A.’s holdings in UBS Group were worth $941,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in UBS. Anchor Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of UBS Group in the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC grew its stake in shares of UBS Group by 61.8% in the 3rd quarter. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,340 shares of the bank’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 512 shares during the last quarter. Thomas J. Herzfeld Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of UBS Group in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $41,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd grew its stake in shares of UBS Group by 118.5% in the 3rd quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 1,868 shares of the bank’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 1,013 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Manhattan Co. acquired a new position in shares of UBS Group in the 4th quarter worth approximately $47,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 36.44% of the company’s stock.

UBS Group Price Performance

UBS stock opened at $31.25 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.17, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a current ratio of 1.10. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $29.30 and a 200 day simple moving average of $27.51. UBS Group AG has a 52 week low of $18.27 and a 52 week high of $32.13.

UBS Group Increases Dividend

UBS Group ( NYSE:UBS Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 6th. The bank reported ($0.09) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.09 by ($0.18). The company had revenue of $10.86 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.06 billion. UBS Group had a return on equity of 7.53% and a net margin of 43.70%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 35.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.50 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that UBS Group AG will post 1.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced an annual dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 3rd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 2nd will be paid a $0.228 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 1st. This is a boost from UBS Group’s previous annual dividend of $0.18. This represents a yield of 0.82%. UBS Group’s payout ratio is 2.00%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Morgan Stanley raised shares of UBS Group from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, March 8th. StockNews.com raised shares of UBS Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, December 29th. Bank of America downgraded shares of UBS Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 5th. Finally, Societe Generale raised shares of UBS Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 7th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, UBS Group currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy”.

UBS Group Profile

UBS Group AG provides financial advice and solutions to private, institutional, and corporate clients worldwide. It operates through four divisions: Global Wealth Management, Personal & Corporate Banking, Asset Management, and Investment Bank. The Global Wealth Management division offers investment advice and solutions, and lending solutions.

