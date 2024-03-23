US Capital Advisors Lowers ONEOK (NYSE:OKE) to Hold

US Capital Advisors lowered shares of ONEOK (NYSE:OKE – Free Report) from an overweight rating to a hold rating in a report issued on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports. US Capital Advisors also issued estimates for ONEOK’s Q1 2024 earnings at $1.16 EPS, Q2 2024 earnings at $1.17 EPS, Q3 2024 earnings at $1.21 EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at $1.34 EPS, FY2024 earnings at $4.88 EPS, Q1 2025 earnings at $1.30 EPS, Q2 2025 earnings at $1.27 EPS, Q3 2025 earnings at $1.31 EPS, Q4 2025 earnings at $1.45 EPS, FY2025 earnings at $5.33 EPS and FY2026 earnings at $5.76 EPS.

Other analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Truist Financial boosted their price objective on shares of ONEOK from $68.00 to $71.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, January 31st. Wolfe Research raised ONEOK from an underperform rating to a peer perform rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 10th. Barclays lifted their target price on ONEOK from $73.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research report on Thursday, March 7th. UBS Group lifted their target price on ONEOK from $80.00 to $87.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 27th. Finally, Seaport Res Ptn raised ONEOK from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, February 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $81.40.

ONEOK Trading Down 0.6 %

Shares of OKE opened at $79.02 on Wednesday. ONEOK has a 52-week low of $55.91 and a 52-week high of $79.89. The company has a quick ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $72.62 and its two-hundred day moving average is $69.06. The stock has a market cap of $46.08 billion, a PE ratio of 14.24, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.27 and a beta of 1.65.

ONEOK (NYSE:OKE – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 26th. The utilities provider reported $1.18 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.21 by ($0.03). ONEOK had a return on equity of 22.57% and a net margin of 15.04%. The company had revenue of $5.24 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.57 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.08 EPS. Research analysts forecast that ONEOK will post 4.99 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

ONEOK announced that its board has approved a stock buyback program on Wednesday, January 17th that authorizes the company to buyback $2.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the utilities provider to reacquire up to 4.9% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are usually a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

ONEOK Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 14th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, January 30th were paid a $0.99 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, January 29th. This represents a $3.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.01%. This is a boost from ONEOK’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.96. ONEOK’s payout ratio is currently 71.35%.

Insider Transactions at ONEOK

In related news, Director Wayne Thomas Smith purchased 2,700 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 1st. The stock was acquired at an average price of $75.25 per share, for a total transaction of $203,175.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 2,700 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $203,175. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Company insiders own 0.65% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On ONEOK

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of OKE. Acadian Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of ONEOK by 275.5% during the first quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 2,850 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $201,000 after purchasing an additional 2,091 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. raised its position in ONEOK by 6.6% in the first quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 5,339 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $377,000 after acquiring an additional 331 shares in the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. raised its position in ONEOK by 500.5% in the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 167,226 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $11,812,000 after acquiring an additional 139,379 shares in the last quarter. Aviva PLC raised its position in ONEOK by 20.7% in the first quarter. Aviva PLC now owns 161,711 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $11,422,000 after acquiring an additional 27,697 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Prudential PLC purchased a new position in ONEOK in the first quarter worth $614,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.87% of the company’s stock.

ONEOK Company Profile

ONEOK, Inc engages in gathering, processing, fractionation, storage, transportation, and marketing of natural gas and natural gas liquids (NGL) in the United States. It operates through four segments: Natural Gas Gathering and Processing, Natural Gas Liquids, Natural Gas Pipelines, and Refined Products and Crude.

