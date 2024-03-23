Vail Resorts (NYSE:MTN) Given “Buy” Rating at Stifel Nicolaus

Stifel Nicolaus reiterated their buy rating on shares of Vail Resorts (NYSE:MTN – Free Report) in a research note issued to investors on Friday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a $263.00 price target on the stock.
MTN has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Truist Financial restated a buy rating and issued a $290.00 price objective on shares of Vail Resorts in a report on Friday, January 19th. Bank of America downgraded shares of Vail Resorts from a buy rating to a neutral rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $285.00 to $250.00 in a research report on Friday, March 8th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price target on shares of Vail Resorts from $273.00 to $266.00 and set a hold rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, December 6th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Vail Resorts from $247.00 to $248.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research report on Thursday, March 7th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Vail Resorts currently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $265.11.
Read Our Latest Research Report on MTN
Vail Resorts Trading Down 1.1 %
Vail Resorts (NYSE:MTN – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 11th. The company reported $5.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.07 by ($0.31). The company had revenue of $1.08 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.15 billion. Vail Resorts had a return on equity of 19.16% and a net margin of 8.44%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 2.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $5.16 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Vail Resorts will post 7.9 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Vail Resorts Increases Dividend
The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 11th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 28th will be paid a $2.22 dividend. This represents a $8.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.01%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 27th. This is an increase from Vail Resorts’s previous quarterly dividend of $2.06. Vail Resorts’s payout ratio is currently 137.56%.
Insider Transactions at Vail Resorts
In other news, Director Peter A. Vaughn sold 1,000 shares of Vail Resorts stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $222.77, for a total transaction of $222,770.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 7,592 shares in the company, valued at $1,691,269.84. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 1.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Vail Resorts
Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Pittenger & Anderson Inc. raised its holdings in Vail Resorts by 125.0% in the 3rd quarter. Pittenger & Anderson Inc. now owns 117 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 65 shares in the last quarter. Park Place Capital Corp boosted its position in Vail Resorts by 531.6% in the 4th quarter. Park Place Capital Corp now owns 120 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 101 shares during the last quarter. Rise Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Vail Resorts by 62.2% in the 4th quarter. Rise Advisors LLC now owns 159 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 61 shares during the period. Quarry LP acquired a new position in shares of Vail Resorts in the 4th quarter valued at $35,000. Finally, Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Vail Resorts by 70.4% in the 4th quarter. Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. now owns 167 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 69 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.94% of the company’s stock.
Vail Resorts Company Profile
Vail Resorts, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates mountain resorts and regional ski areas in the United States. It operates through three segments: Mountain, Lodging, and Real Estate. The Mountain segment operates 41 destination mountain resorts and regional ski areas. This segment is also involved in the ancillary activities, including ski school, dining, and retail/rental operations, as well as real estate brokerage activities.
See Also
- Five stocks we like better than Vail Resorts
- What Investors Must Know About Over-the-Counter (OTC) Stocks
- KB Home: Building on Strong Foundations During Volatile Times
- Procter & Gamble (NYSE:PG) Pulls Back After Shaky Guidance
- Nike Stock and the 30% Rally That’s Expected
- Breakout Stocks: What They Are and How to Identify Them
- Headwinds for Darden Restaurants are an Opportunity For Investors
Receive News & Ratings for Vail Resorts Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vail Resorts and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.