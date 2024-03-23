Valero Energy (NYSE:VLO) Price Target Increased to $171.00 by Analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group

Valero Energy (NYSE:VLO – Free Report) had its target price raised by The Goldman Sachs Group from $130.00 to $171.00 in a research note issued to investors on Friday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have a sell rating on the oil and gas company’s stock.

VLO has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Citigroup assumed coverage on Valero Energy in a report on Wednesday, January 24th. They set a buy rating for the company. Barclays increased their price target on Valero Energy from $146.00 to $149.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Monday, January 29th. Bank of America upgraded shares of Valero Energy from a neutral rating to a buy rating and boosted their price target for the company from $156.00 to $210.00 in a report on Friday, March 15th. Mizuho lowered shares of Valero Energy from a buy rating to a neutral rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $150.00 to $173.00 in a report on Friday. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on Valero Energy from $138.00 to $171.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research report on Wednesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $163.08.

Get Valero Energy alerts:

Get Our Latest Analysis on Valero Energy

Valero Energy Stock Performance

NYSE VLO opened at $169.64 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 1.56 and a quick ratio of 1.11. Valero Energy has a 1-year low of $104.18 and a 1-year high of $171.85. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $142.68 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $134.85. The stock has a market capitalization of $56.40 billion, a PE ratio of 6.86, a P/E/G ratio of 1.82 and a beta of 1.53.

Valero Energy (NYSE:VLO – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 25th. The oil and gas company reported $3.55 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.95 by $0.60. Valero Energy had a net margin of 6.10% and a return on equity of 31.62%. The business had revenue of $35.41 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $34.76 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $8.45 earnings per share. Valero Energy’s quarterly revenue was down 15.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that Valero Energy will post 15.66 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Valero Energy Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 4th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 1st were issued a dividend of $1.07 per share. This represents a $4.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.52%. This is a positive change from Valero Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.02. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, January 31st. Valero Energy’s payout ratio is 17.31%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in VLO. Deutsche Bank AG grew its position in shares of Valero Energy by 5.8% in the third quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 1,005,346 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $142,468,000 after purchasing an additional 55,351 shares during the period. Nordea Investment Management AB boosted its holdings in Valero Energy by 3.0% in the 4th quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 645,726 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $83,867,000 after purchasing an additional 18,575 shares during the last quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board increased its holdings in shares of Valero Energy by 10.5% during the 3rd quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board now owns 83,290 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $11,803,000 after buying an additional 7,910 shares during the last quarter. Bryn Mawr Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Valero Energy during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $773,000. Finally, EPG Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Valero Energy in the third quarter valued at approximately $220,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.07% of the company’s stock.

About Valero Energy

(Get Free Report)

Valero Energy Corporation manufactures, markets, and sells petroleum-based and low-carbon liquid transportation fuels and petrochemical products in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, Ireland, Latin America, Mexico, Peru, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Refining, Renewable Diesel, and Ethanol.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Valero Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Valero Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.