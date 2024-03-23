Valneva (NASDAQ:VALN) Shares Gap Up to $7.10

Valneva SE (NASDAQ:VALN – Get Free Report) shares gapped up prior to trading on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $7.10, but opened at $7.53. Valneva shares last traded at $7.62, with a volume of 2,893 shares trading hands.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts have weighed in on VALN shares. Guggenheim dropped their target price on shares of Valneva from $18.00 to $17.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $26.00 price target on shares of Valneva in a research report on Thursday.

Get Valneva alerts:

Read Our Latest Research Report on Valneva

Valneva Stock Up 3.1 %

Institutional Trading of Valneva

The stock’s fifty day moving average is $7.87 and its two-hundred day moving average is $10.34. The company has a current ratio of 1.65, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04. The firm has a market cap of $530.67 million, a P/E ratio of -4.84 and a beta of 2.23.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of VALN. UBS Group AG bought a new stake in Valneva during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $31,000. Jane Street Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Valneva by 85.9% in the 1st quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 16,584 shares of the company’s stock worth $569,000 after buying an additional 7,664 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE bought a new position in shares of Valneva in the 1st quarter worth $858,000. Institutional investors own 18.98% of the company’s stock.

About Valneva

(Get Free Report)

Valneva SE, a specialty vaccine company, develops, manufactures, and commercializes prophylactic vaccines for infectious diseases with unmet needs. It offers IXIARO, an inactivated Vero cell culture-derived Japanese encephalitis vaccine indicated for active immunization against Japanese encephalitis; DUKORAL, an oral vaccine for the prevention of diarrhea caused by Vibrio cholera and/or heat-labile toxin producing enterotoxigenic Escherichia coli bacterium; and VLA2001, an inactivated whole-virus COVID-19 vaccine.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Valneva Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Valneva and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.