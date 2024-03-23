Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF (NYSEARCA:VCR) Reaches New 12-Month High at $318.91

Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF (NYSEARCA:VCR – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week high during trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $318.91 and last traded at $318.76, with a volume of 6672 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $315.98.

Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF Stock Down 0.9 %

The firm has a market capitalization of $5.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.80 and a beta of 1.27. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $305.57 and its 200 day simple moving average is $289.69.

Institutional Trading of Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Hibernia Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF in the 3rd quarter worth about $25,000. Bessemer Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $29,000. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $32,000. Mitchell Sinkler & Starr PA purchased a new stake in Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Finally, Angeles Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $38,000.

About Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF

Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Consumer Discretionary Index Fund. It employs investment approach designed to track the performance of the Morgan Stanley Capital International United States Investable Market Consumer Discretionary Index, an Index of stocks of large, medium, and small United States companies in the consumer discretionary sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS).

