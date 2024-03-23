Vanguard Extended Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VXF) Reaches New 52-Week High at $174.62

Vanguard Extended Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VXF – Get Free Report)’s share price reached a new 52-week high during trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $174.62 and last traded at $174.52, with a volume of 18608 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $172.53.

Vanguard Extended Market ETF Price Performance

The stock has a market cap of $17.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.10 and a beta of 1.19. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $166.38 and its 200 day simple moving average is $154.71.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Vanguard Extended Market ETF

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in VXF. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Vanguard Extended Market ETF by 214,250.4% in the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 33,490,102 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,449,495,000 after purchasing an additional 33,474,478 shares during the period. Cerity Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Extended Market ETF by 514.5% during the fourth quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 1,964,917 shares of the company’s stock valued at $323,072,000 after acquiring an additional 1,645,134 shares during the period. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Extended Market ETF during the third quarter valued at $145,077,000. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Extended Market ETF by 47.6% during the second quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 1,272,051 shares of the company’s stock valued at $189,319,000 after acquiring an additional 410,331 shares during the period. Finally, Citigroup Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Extended Market ETF by 39.8% during the third quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 1,166,691 shares of the company’s stock valued at $167,222,000 after acquiring an additional 332,169 shares during the period.

About Vanguard Extended Market ETF

Vanguard Extended Market ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Extended Market Stock Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Standard & Poor’s Completion Index (the Index), a diversified index of stocks of small and medium-sized United States companies.

