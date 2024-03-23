Vanguard Extended Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VXF) Reaches New 52-Week High at $174.62

Vanguard Extended Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VXF – Get Free Report)’s stock price hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $174.62 and last traded at $174.52, with a volume of 18608 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $172.53.

Vanguard Extended Market ETF Stock Down 1.3 %

The business’s 50 day moving average is $166.38 and its 200-day moving average is $154.71. The firm has a market cap of $17.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.10 and a beta of 1.19.

Institutional Trading of Vanguard Extended Market ETF

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in VXF. Family CFO Inc boosted its holdings in Vanguard Extended Market ETF by 2.6% in the third quarter. Family CFO Inc now owns 14,302 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,050,000 after purchasing an additional 359 shares during the period. RVW Wealth LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Extended Market ETF in the third quarter worth $56,000. BCS Wealth Management acquired a new position in Vanguard Extended Market ETF in the third quarter worth $612,000. Brighton Jones LLC boosted its holdings in Vanguard Extended Market ETF by 20.5% in the third quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 3,365 shares of the company’s stock worth $482,000 after purchasing an additional 572 shares during the period. Finally, Winthrop Advisory Group LLC boosted its holdings in Vanguard Extended Market ETF by 11.2% in the third quarter. Winthrop Advisory Group LLC now owns 53,665 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,717,000 after purchasing an additional 5,417 shares during the period.

About Vanguard Extended Market ETF

Vanguard Extended Market ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Extended Market Stock Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Standard & Poor’s Completion Index (the Index), a diversified index of stocks of small and medium-sized United States companies.

