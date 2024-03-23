Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:VEU) Reaches New 1-Year High at $58.85

Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:VEU – Get Free Report)’s share price reached a new 52-week high during trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $58.85 and last traded at $58.84, with a volume of 83917 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $58.62.

Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF Stock Down 0.3 %

The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $56.48 and a 200 day simple moving average of $54.40. The company has a market capitalization of $37.64 billion, a PE ratio of 11.20 and a beta of 0.82.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Bogart Wealth LLC raised its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 70.8% in the third quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 485 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 201 shares during the last quarter. Chilton Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF in the first quarter worth about $27,000. CVA Family Office LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. Bfsg LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $32,000. Finally, ICA Group Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $33,000.

About Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF

Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the FTSE All-World ex US Index (the Index). The Index includes approximately 2,200 stocks of companies in 46 countries, from both developed and emerging markets worldwide.

