Vanguard Health Care ETF (NYSEARCA:VHT) Shares Purchased by Brookstone Capital Management

Brookstone Capital Management boosted its stake in Vanguard Health Care ETF (NYSEARCA:VHT – Free Report) by 4.3% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 10,762 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 440 shares during the period. Brookstone Capital Management’s holdings in Vanguard Health Care ETF were worth $2,698,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Aspire Private Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Health Care ETF during the third quarter valued at $29,000. First Manhattan Co. grew its holdings in Vanguard Health Care ETF by 97.3% during the fourth quarter. First Manhattan Co. now owns 148 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 73 shares during the period. Fortis Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Health Care ETF during the first quarter worth about $38,000. Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC NC bought a new stake in Vanguard Health Care ETF in the first quarter worth about $38,000. Finally, Retirement Group LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard Health Care ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $50,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA VHT opened at $266.24 on Friday. Vanguard Health Care ETF has a twelve month low of $222.27 and a twelve month high of $271.01. The company has a market capitalization of $18.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.50 and a beta of 0.73. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $263.40 and a two-hundred day moving average of $247.93.

Vanguard Health Care ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Health Care ETF seeks to track the investment performance of the MSCI US Investable Market Health Care 25/50 Index, a benchmark of large-, mid-, and small-cap United States stocks in the health care sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS). This GICS sector is made up of two main industry groups.

